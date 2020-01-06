Sugar Plum Fairy Tea engages young dancers

Friends of Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company hosted the fourth annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea at the Lincoln Country Club Dec. 7.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This event, one of a handful that takes place before Lincoln Midwest Ballet’s presentation of “The Nutcracker,” has become a favorite of many young dancers and dancers to be. Attendees were treated to a Christmas sing-along and a ballet lesson from the Sugar Plum Fairy, Emily Maldavs. Emily later performed an excerpt from the holiday classic.

Emma Luci, who performed the role of Clara this year, and Grace Herron, who performed several roles, also attended in costume, and youngsters were able to have their pictures taken with the dancers.

After shopping at the Sugar Plum Fairy Boutique and enjoying a tea party luncheon, guests young and old were excited for the main event, LMBC’s 35th anniversary presentation of “The Nutcracker,” on Dec. 14 and 15 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0