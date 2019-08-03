August marks the beginning of Starstruck Dance Academy’s 17th season of dance. Established in 2003 by Emily Daharsh-Suing, Starstruck continues to be a place for dance students of all ages and abilities to learn, perform, and grow personally and professionally in a caring dance environment. Starstruck’s mission statement has always been that “dance should be about bringing out the best in every dancer, having fun, and helping dancers feel good about themselves.”
Starstruck boasts a fun, family-friendly atmosphere with sprung floor for the ultimate in safety, limited class sizes for optimal learning, viewing windows for observation at all times, and caring dance instructors who will instill a love of dance and lifelong confidence.
With an optional annual dance recital and numerous community functions, there are ways to get involved throughout the community and perform. The Stars Performing and Competitive Team have danced at many events such as: Walk to Defeat ALS, JDRF Walk, MS Walk, Relay for Life, Dancing with the Dogs at Haymarket Park, Lincoln Children’s Museum and various retirement homes in town. In 2020, dance recital is scheduled for the weekend of June 7. Starstruck prides itself in recitals that run on time and truly showcase the hard work the dancers put in all year long.
Starstruck offers dance classes for ages 2 through adult, recreational and competitive, all levels, in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, creative movement, pointe, dance theater, and flexibility/gymnastics. There is something for every dancer.
Fall classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 3, and registration is currently open at danceatstarstruck.com. Come join the dance family!
700 Van Dorn, Suite 3
402-474-1000
Bring the whole family, and your friends, and join Starstruck on Friday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the studio for a “Back to Dance Fun Night.” All proceeds will benefit the Stars Performing Team. There will be dancing, games, prizes, food, face painting, a free bounce house and much more! See you there!