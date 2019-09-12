The Lied Center for Performing Arts will open its 2019-2020 season Thursday with a concert by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
Part of the Lied’s ongoing effort to showcase the world’s top symphonies, the concert will mark a return to Lincoln by the SLSO, which collaborated with the American Ballet Theatre in the landmark production of “Firebird” last year.
Thursday’s concert will be one of the first by the St. Louis Symphony under new music director Stephane Deneve.
“As I begin my incredible journey with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, we are so excited to open the Lied Center’s 2019/2020 season,” Deneve said in a news release. “I can’t wait to share this remarkable orchestra and our artist-in-residence Jean-Yves Thibaudet with the Lincoln Community as we perform favorite works of mine by Debussy, Ravel and Gershwin, as well as incredible music of today by Jennifer Higdon.”
Specifically, Thursday’s program will include Debussy's “La Mer,” Ravel’s G Major Piano Concerto with pianist Thibaudet, Gershwin’s “An American in Paris" and Higdon’s ”Blue Cathedral.”
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is the second oldest orchestra in America, marking its 140th year with the 2019/20 season. Deneve, a Frenchman who frequently served as a guest conductor for the SLSO since 2003, was appointed musical director earlier this year, succeeding Leonard Slatkin, who spent five decades leading the orchestra.
Thibaudet, a longstanding international star, is the SLSO’s first artist in residence, brought in via his connection with Deneve. Thibaudet introduced Deneve to his wife and was the best man at their 2007 wedding. “But,” Deneve told the St. Louis Post Dispatch, “it is onstage, musically, that I first felt our profound connection. I just adore his playing, his artistry, and making music with him is as natural as breathing fresh air for me.”
The piano concerto Thibaudet will play is part of the symphony’s season emphasis on Ravel while “La Mer,” “An American in Paris” and “Blue Cathedral” are slated as part of the SLSO’s opening night program in St. Louis on Sept. 21.
Tickets for the concert start at $35 for adults, $17.50 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the Lied box office, liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.