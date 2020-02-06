Simply Fabulous: Jackie brings her laugh-out-loud act to the Comedy Loft

Jackie Fabulous stepped on stage for the first time at the Hollywood Improv in 2005 and has never looked back.

Her standup comedy career was launched.

"I knew this is what I wanted to do," said the law school graduate and former paralegal who previously spent her days looking over business and real estate law cases. "I fell in love with it and left corporate America."

Fabulous, whose real name is Jackie Champagnie -- "Jackie Fabulous seems to roll off the tongue a little easier," she said -- will make her Nebraska debut this weekend at the Comedy Loft with Friday and Saturday shows (7:30 and 9:30 p.m. each night).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The resident of Southern California hit it big last year by finishing as a semifinalist on "America's Got Talent." She so impressed Simon Cowell, a judge with a reputation of being hard to please, that he walked on stage after her bit and gave her a hug.

She has been featured on "Last Comic Standing," and Kevin Hart's "LOL Radio." But mostly she spends her time traveling to comedy clubs. She was in Las Vegas two weeks ago and appeared at House of Comedy in Vancouver, British Columbia, last weekend.