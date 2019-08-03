{{featured_button_text}}
SEE OUR DANCE & CHEER SECTION ON MULTIPLE PAGES INSIDE

Representatives of five of Lincoln's leading dance and cheer studios gathered outside the Lied Center for Performing Arts this week to create a centerpiece for our annual Dance & Cheer section. See coverage on pages C3, C5, C8 and C10. Pictured are (from left) Hayley Marshall, True Dance & Company; Brynn Willey, Starstruck Dance Academy; Madison Saad, Hart Dance Academy; Pippa Medinger, Pas de Deux Dance Studio; and Keeley Kunkel, Nebraska Cheer Center.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
