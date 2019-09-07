Angels Theatre Company (ATC) will kick off its Salon Reading Series with a special event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at a new location -- Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.
The free event will feature short play readings, remarks from Turbine Flats co-founder Matt Wegener, prize drawings and refreshments. Attendees can also visit with ATC's new executive director, Tim Mittan, and ATC founder Judy Hart, who now serves as artistic director.
The Salon Reading Series offers the public an opportunity to see local actors present a staged reading of a contemporary play. The readings are free, and donations are accepted to support ATC and the series. Readings are scheduled for 2 p.m. on the first Sundays of the month from October through May (no reading in January). Free refreshments will be served, and each reading features a talk-back session with the director and actors.
The theme for the 2019-2020 Salon Reading Series is “Breaking Boundaries,” and the selected plays are:
• Oct. 6 - “The Feast” by Celene Song, directed by Timothy W. Scholl;
• Nov. 3 - “Blacktop Sky” by Christina Anderson, directed by Jillian Carter;
• Dec. 1 - “PigCat” by Steven Bogard, directed by Judy Hart;
• Feb. 2 - “Looking for Normal” by Jane Anderson, directed by Deb Miller;
• March 1 - “Grounded” by George Brandt, directed by Deanna Walz;
• April 5 - “Delicate Particle Logic” by Jennifer Blackmer, directed by Sarah Halsted; and
• May 3 - “Coyote on a Fence” by Bruce Graham, directed by Tony Hefner.
For more information, see angelscompany.org.