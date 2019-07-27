{{featured_button_text}}
'80s Flashback summer fundraiser supports A Warmer Day

Ira Steeby, in costume as “Alf” from the 1980s TV sitcom, dances with Kara Guernsey, dressed as Princess Leia from the “Star Wars” movie series, at A Warmer Day’s third annual ‘80s Flashback summer fundraiser July 20 at the Fundamental Athletic Academy, 8400 Cody Dr. Steeby won the costume contest and Guernsey finished runner-up. Attended by 275 guests, the event featured local band AM/FM performing music of the era, live and silent auctions, appetizers, signature ‘80s cocktails, dancing, raffle prizes and surprises throughout the evening. All benefits from the event will support A Warmer Day, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit that provides coats and other winter apparel to underprivileged children and families in Nebraska. Watch for more details and photos in the September L Magazine, which will be distributed Aug. 29.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
