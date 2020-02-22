Review: Youth Symphony joins LSO for excellent concert

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra was joined by the Lincoln Youth Symphony for the opening work of Saturday night’s concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

“Cappricio espagnol, Op. 34” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov is an advanced work in four short sections. It can be difficult to keep under control, even for the big, world-renowned symphonies.

But lots of Youth Symphony rehearsal time and the great camaraderie of the mature orchestra helped produce an excellent rendering of the work. Strings were precise. Pitches were right-on. Though large, the ensemble exhibited transparency, with near-perfect starts and cutoffs.

Heavy applause came from patrons and parents for the solid effort. LSO Conductor Ed Polochick brought Lincoln Youth Symphony Conductor Clark Potter front-and-center to the raves and whistles of the crowd and young players.

In a first for the Symphony, the “Chamber Symphony” of Dmitri Shostakovich was augmented by the dancers of sloDANCE, directed by Susan Levine Ourada. Eight dancers depicted the musical tragedy.

The choreography exactly matched the Shostakovich score’s dramatic, tragic intent. It was a collaboration that both groups can acclaim as a made-in-heaven fusion of orchestra and movement. Kudos to sloDANCE for its hard work.