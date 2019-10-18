Vibraphonist Stefon Harris returned to Lincoln for a stunning performance by his band Blackout on Friday night at the Rococo Theatre, a decade after he visited the Capital City as a University of Nebraska-Lincoln artist-in-residence.
Several hundred people were in attendance for what proved to be a sort of master class in the ethos of jazz. As Harris said early in the 90-minute show, jazz is "the science of empathy.”
Drawing largely from his current release “Sonic Creed,” Harris and company delved into the music of some of their most important influences, beginning with a new twist on “Dat Dere,” written by pianist Bobby Timmons and most notably recorded by Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers.
It had Harris alternating between vibes and the warmer sound of the marimba, and the extraordinary Casey Benjamin on effects-amplified alto sax. Marc Cary’s electric piano and drummer Mark Collenberg’s polyrhythmic explorations put the tune into overdrive with a quote from Juan Tizol’s “Caravan.”
The ballad “Now” was a tribute to vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson and a reference to the “Sonic Creed” theme of family, with Benjamin playing a synthesized vocoder to sing the lyrics, creating a soaring, ethereal mood before turning it over to Harris, Cary, Collenburg and bassist Joshua Crumby for a progressive take on Jackie McLean’s bop tune “Bird Lives.”
At the invitation of Harris, the audience asked for the drummer to begin the next tune. He utilized the full range of the drum kit in building a rhythmic jigsaw puzzle, deconstructing and reconstructing the metric structure. The improvised performance segued into another synthesizer-vocal segment called “For You.”
Horace Silver’s classic “Cape Verdean Blues” got a unique Blackout treatment with a vibes and soprano saxophone setting the island mood and lending a soulful groove to the affair. The encore, “Chasin’ Kendall,” is a tune Harris wrote for his sons Langston Chase and Ellison Kendall. After setting a mellow groove with the lilting melody, Harris ended with a heartfelt rendition of “You Don’t Know What Love Is.”