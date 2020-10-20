Review: Dixie Longate throws a funny Tupperware party at Lied

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dixie Longate held a Tupperware party for a few hundred of her closest friends at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, a very funny, very adult party that brought far more laughs than it did selling sheet cake containers.

But that’s the point of Kris Andersson’s long-running Off Broadway show “Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” as he inhabits the character of Longate, a fast-talking, hard-drinking Southern Tupperware lady, who, in reality, is one of the nation’s top Tupperware sellers.

“This is a real Tupperware party,” the red-wigged Dixie said as she tottered around the stage on her high heels. “Why else do you think I’m here? I’ve got nothing else to do but haul my crap up from Mobile, Alabama, to Lincoln, Nebraska?”

Indeed, it was a Tupperware party, albeit a socially distanced one, as Dixie demonstrated the magic in the plastic bowls, cups and shakers. But it’s not “memaw’s” party — her sales pitch is loaded with double-entendres, innuendo and some bad words.

The show, however, is more than just 90 minutes of Tuppperware jokes. Along the way, she tells the Tupperware story — actually, it’s the Brownie Wise story.