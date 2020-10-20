Review: Dixie Longate throws a funny Tupperware party at Lied

Dixie Longate held a Tupperware party for a few hundred of her closest friends at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, a very funny, very adult party that brought far more laughs than it did selling sheet cake containers.
But that’s the point of Kris Andersson’s long-running Off Broadway show “Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” as he inhabits the character of Longate, a fast-talking, hard-drinking Southern Tupperware lady, who, in reality, is one of the nation’s top Tupperware sellers.
“This is a real Tupperware party,” the red-wigged Dixie said as she tottered around the stage on her high heels. “Why else do you think I’m here? I’ve got nothing else to do but haul my crap up from Mobile, Alabama, to Lincoln, Nebraska?”
Indeed, it was a Tupperware party, albeit a socially distanced one, as Dixie demonstrated the magic in the plastic bowls, cups and shakers. But it’s not “memaw’s” party — her sales pitch is loaded with double-entendres, innuendo and some bad words.
The show, however, is more than just 90 minutes of Tuppperware jokes. Along the way, she tells the Tupperware story — actually, it’s the Brownie Wise story.
Brownie, clearly Dixie’s role model, took the plastic bowls that Mr. Tupper had put on store shelves, brought them home, sold them to her friends and started an industry, becoming the first woman to be on the cover of Business Week magazine.
And, as Dixie wrapped things up after some socially distanced crowd participation, she delivered a heartfelt message of empowerment that managed to be uplifting while fitting the tone of the show.
Dixie will be at the Lied Center all week, with shows each night through Saturday and weekend matinees. Get ready to laugh while figuring out whether you want to buy the infusion pitcher or the “Open House Chip & Dip Bowl,” aka “a party in a bucket."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
