Review: Derrick Davis delivers superb, autobiographical performance of Broadway songs at Lied Center
Almost exactly a year ago, Derrick Davis delivered a bravura combination of acting and singing in “The Phantom of the Opera,” the lavish musical that over 15 performances became the most-seen show in the 30-year history of the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Saturday afternoon, Davis again brought a passionate reading of “Music of the Night” to the Lied. This time, however, there was no chandelier or rotating set on the stage and only about 600 people in the auditorium.

But the fact that he was getting to do a show, after sitting idle since March and feeling the energy and appreciation from “the house” made “Music of the Night” special for Davis and the audience.

“It felt so wonderful to do that with you all again,” a visibly moved Davis said. “Just to do that song with you and feel for a moment that the set and Christine were with me was beautiful."

“Music of the Night” came late in Davis’ 75-minute performance, one of 11 Broadway songs that he sang accompanied on piano by Richard Carsey.

That description, however, undersells Davis’ masterfully constructed show very short.

Rather than sing some classics from shows such as “Guys and Dolls,” “Pippin” and “West Side Story,” along with numbers from roles he’s played in “The Lion King,” “Phantom” and “Carousel,” Davis told the story of his Broadway life, fitting each number into the narrative that began with listening to R&B, gospel and classical and a few show tunes while growing up on Long Island.

With "Something's Coming" from "West Side Story," he captured the anticipation of his first Broadway audition and “Luck Be a Lady” from “Guys and Dolls” illustrated his nervousness. He didn’t get the role.

A soulful “Extraordinary” from “Pippin,” complete with a little dance shuffle, represented him punching out of a job at State Farm Insurance to take another shot at Broadway.

Then a powerhouse take on “This is the Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde” was straight narrative for him landing a spot in the Las Vegas production of “The Lion King” after eight callbacks — seven years after that first audition.

Then came a pair of “The Lion King” songs —  “They Live in You” from Mustafa, which he played in Las Vegas, and a particularly villainous “Be Prepared” from Scar, the role he played on Broadway.

“Music of the Night” and “Soliloquy” from “Carousel” brought Davis’ Broadway story up to date, with Carsey, who created the perfect setting for Davis’ singing throughout, introducing each number.

Davis encored alone, singing “Wait for It” from “Hamilton” to a backing track, closing a superb show that in the age of COVID-19 was a rarity for all involved.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott

