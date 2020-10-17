Review: Derrick Davis delivers superb, autobiographical performance of Broadway songs at Lied Center

Almost exactly a year ago, Derrick Davis delivered a bravura combination of acting and singing in “The Phantom of the Opera,” the lavish musical that over 15 performances became the most-seen show in the 30-year history of the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Saturday afternoon, Davis again brought a passionate reading of “Music of the Night” to the Lied. This time, however, there was no chandelier or rotating set on the stage and only about 600 people in the auditorium.

But the fact that he was getting to do a show, after sitting idle since March and feeling the energy and appreciation from “the house” made “Music of the Night” special for Davis and the audience.

“It felt so wonderful to do that with you all again,” a visibly moved Davis said. “Just to do that song with you and feel for a moment that the set and Christine were with me was beautiful."

“Music of the Night” came late in Davis’ 75-minute performance, one of 11 Broadway songs that he sang accompanied on piano by Richard Carsey.

That description, however, undersells Davis’ masterfully constructed show very short.