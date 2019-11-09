The “Britten and Brahms” concert Saturday by Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra went right to the hearts of everyone — audience, musicians, and most of all, conductor Ed Polochick, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
The Benjamin Britten “Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, op. 31” put the talents of tenor Taylor Stayton and LSO principal horn Gregory Helseth in front of the orchestra for the serenade.
Stayton’s light tenor voice is warm, lyrical and yet emotional. His rendering of the Lyke-Wake “Dirge” song mourned with the text while the orchestra provided just the right emotional response.
Helseth’s interpretation was an exact match for Stayton. The French horn opens and closes the work, with the tenor singing short songs as strings and horn accompany him. The crowd of about 800 stood and cheered the performers.
While the Brahms’ “Tragic Overture, Op. 81” opened the program and got the confidence of the audience, it was the composer’s concluding “Symphony No. 3 in F Major, op. 90” that sealed the deal.
The symphony’s tumultuous beginning was a call to patrons to engage themselves in the music.
For the second theme in movement one, the winds were exceptionally smooth and the elegant low-string passage that followed was warm enough to bring smiles to many.
Contrasts of winds and strings in movement two provided a pleasant journey for the ears and mind.
The ravishing third movement was smooth and refined, as all sections seemed to meld emotions together. Just as emotional was Polochick, weaving back and forth, smiling and frowning. When you watch him, you know exactly what’s coming down with the music.
Brahms’ marking of “un poco sostenuto” means the finale is not a romp to the finish line. Just the right dynamics made the conclusion a joy to behold, and almost instantaneous cheers came at the work’s end from standing patrons.
Musical resources were clearly picked Saturday to make a symphony triumph at the Lied Center.