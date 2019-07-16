Although it may appear quiet on the outside, the Lied Center for Performing Arts is busy inside preparing for its 30th anniversary season, including “The Phantom of The Opera.” Hailed by critics as “bigger and better than ever before,” this production boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier, new scenic and lighting designs, new staging and choreography.
The production travels in 20 trucks with a cast and orchestra of 52, making this Phantom one of the largest touring productions of a Broadway musical. If you haven’t yet seen it, or even if you have, you are in for a treat.
Single tickets for all the Lied Center’s 30th anniversary shows go on sale Aug. 8 at LiedCenter.org.
Sheldon Museum of Art will be closed through Aug. 8 to install new exhibitions. Five new shows open to the public Aug. 9, including “Unquiet Harmony: The Subject of Displacement,” which features works by painter Carlos Alfonzo, multimedia artist Tiffany Chung, and the artistic collective SUPERFLEX. For more information, visit SheldonArtMuseum.org.
In the fall of 2019, the Glenn Korff School of Music (GKSOM) will celebrate its 125th year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The GKSOM will highlight the history of the School of Music with an anniversary celebration, including performances by School of Music faculty and students. Free and open to the public. For information on more GKSOM events, visit arts.unl.edu/music.