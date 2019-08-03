Owner and director Rhea Gill established the Pure Movement Dance Institute in 2001 to provide Lincoln dancers with an art-focused dance program. An essential component of the studio’s philosophy is to offer a supportive and educational platform for each student. Providing training for students ages 2 and up, programming focuses on the artistry of dance and exposes students to the history, foundation and progression of dance culture and technique.
The Institute offers students the highest quality dance training while providing convenient class times and a family-friendly atmosphere. The highly qualified staff instructs students in ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, modern, contemporary, lyrical, acro and hip-hop.
To ensure that it can support every kind of dancer, Pure Movement has three student companies: the original Pure Movement Dance Company; Illusion Dance, a commercially focused company; and Nebraska Contemporary Dance Theater, Nebraska’s only nonprofit pre-professional contemporary youth dance company.
In addition to performance opportunities at the annual May recital, involvement in one of the three companies offers students the chance to participate in additional performances and learning opportunities. Each year, the student companies perform in an annual winter ballet, community performances and festivals, in addition to traveling and attending master classes with professional companies from across the country and abroad.
Pure Movement recognizes that each student is unique and does its best to support everyone as an individual. The special attention paid to students and their craft allows instructors to help each student, from those who dance for fun to those who will go on to have professional careers.
The Institute is housed in a state-of-the-art, 5,500-square-foot facility and provides students with top-of-the-line equipment. Each studio has wall-to-wall mirrors, individual heating and cooling systems, ceiling fans and professional ballet barres.
The most important element in each of PMDI's studio spaces is the professional sprung floors. These are the only floors of their kind in Lincoln and are the same as the floors used by Juilliard.
To learn more about Pure Movement’s programming and what it can do for your student, please contact them at 402-466-7797. They would love to see you next season.