Podcaster Joe Rogan to bring stand-up show to Lincoln

Comedian, UFC commentator and podcaster extraordinaire Joe Rogan will bring his “The Sacred Crown Tour” to Pinnacle Bank Arena Sept. 11.
Rogan, whose “The Joe Rogan Experience” is the most popular podcast online, is returning to his roots with the tour, going back to the stand-up routine that he’s practiced for more than 25 years. In addition to comedy -- he released his sixth Netflix special “Joe Rogan: Strange Times” two years ago -- Rogan is a TV host (“Fear Factor”), UFC mixed martial arts commentator and actor.
Lincoln is one of the smaller cities on Rogan’s 2020 tour, which starts May 15 in Des Moines, Iowa, and wraps up in December in Sacramento, California -- with shows set for New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Forum in Los Angeles.
Tickets for Rogan are $38 to $113 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the arena ticket office starting Monday.
