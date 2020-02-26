Podcaster Joe Rogan to bring stand-up show to Lincoln

Comedian, UFC commentator and podcaster extraordinaire Joe Rogan will bring his “The Sacred Crown Tour” to Pinnacle Bank Arena Sept. 11.

Rogan, whose “The Joe Rogan Experience” is the most popular podcast online, is returning to his roots with the tour, going back to the stand-up routine that he’s practiced for more than 25 years. In addition to comedy -- he released his sixth Netflix special “Joe Rogan: Strange Times” two years ago -- Rogan is a TV host (“Fear Factor”), UFC mixed martial arts commentator and actor.

Lincoln is one of the smaller cities on Rogan’s 2020 tour, which starts May 15 in Des Moines, Iowa, and wraps up in December in Sacramento, California -- with shows set for New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Forum in Los Angeles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets for Rogan are $38 to $113 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the arena ticket office starting Monday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.