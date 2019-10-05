{{featured_button_text}}
Pius X play rehearsal

(From left) Ian Mitchell, Julia McInerney, Meredith Gamet, Aaron C. Vrbka and Maria Rutledge rehearse a scene from the upcoming Pius X play, "Life of the Party."

 COURTESY PHOTO

Pius X High School will present the play, "Life of the Party," by Joseph Hayes and Marrijane Hayes, directed by Joseph Moser, on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 9-10, and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13.

The play will be presented at the Pius X Learning & Performing Arts Center Theater, 6000 A St. All shows begin at 7 p.m., with the exception of the Sunday matinee, which begins at 2 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each show. There will be a brief intermission, and concessions will be sold with proceeds benefiting the Pius X Players.

For tickets (adults $8, students $7), call the school office at 402-488-0931

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments