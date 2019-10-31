By Sunday evening, more than 27,000 people will have seen “The Phantom of the Opera” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, the largest number to have attended any show in the 30-year history of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s performing arts theater.
“It’s, by far, the most,” said Matthew Boring, Lied’s associate director of marketing and patron development. “It’s the first time we’ve had a multiweek run in history. We’ve about doubled the attendance for 'Book of Mormon.' That’s really exciting.”
The 27,000-plus estimate is based on ticket sales as of Tuesday with a guess at the number of walk-up sales for the final performances. If the walk-ups are higher than anticipated, that number could top 28,000, very close to the 30,000 that would be considered a sellout of the run.
“The Phantom of the Opera” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the Lied box office, liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.
The load-out
The early Sunday evening start is set to give the “Phantom” crew a jump on getting the production out of the Lied and on the road to Denver.
It will take one day to load-out the sets, costumes and other material that travels on 16 trucks from location to location, said assistant stage manager Lizz Bender. For comparison, it takes three days to load-in the production of the largest show to have ever played Lied.
A local crew of 75 will work the load-out, as it did the load-in on Oct. 20-23.
The first thing to go -- the backstage coffee shop set up for cast and crew.
Lincolnites part of crew
In addition to the 75 stagehands working the load out, another 35 made up the local crew for each show, Bender said. They worked moving props, costumes, etc. during the show as well as assisting with pre-and-post production each day.
The “Phantom” orchestra also included 10 local musicians, who played flutes, piccolo, clarinets, bassoon, horn, violins, viola, cello and bass. A local orchestra joining a musical director and key players is common for touring musical companies.
Getting hotels
With a cast and crew of about 60, “The Phantom of the Opera” needed a bunch of hotel rooms for its Lincoln stay that crossed over the Husker home game weekend.
Getting rooms on one of the half-dozen most in-demand weekends might have been a challenge if not for a warning from the Lied.
“We announced the show in late February,” Boring said. “One of the first things I told their press representative is ‘you need to hop on hotels for game day immediately.’ They said ‘we book early enough.’ I said, ‘you need to do it now.'”
The “Phantom” tour management did just that and got enough rooms in downtown hotels booked for last weekend before Husker fans could snap them up.
Economic impact
The production’s lodging and food -- in restaurants and catering -- brought thousands of dollars into the Lincoln economy.
But that wasn’t the only out-of-town economic impact from “Phantom.”
More than 5,800 tickets were sold to patrons from outside Lincoln, according to a Lied tally based on ZIP codes.
While most of the out-of-town buyers likely didn’t stay overnight, they filled downtown restaurants before and after performances, and some likely purchased gas and other items here.