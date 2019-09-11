Theater-Lincoln
Earth Sky Tomes — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21; 2 p.m. Sept. 22, original work by Daniel Kubert and Dustin Witte, Omni Arts Nebraska, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, $18 (adults); $14 (seniors); 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Gloria — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Sept. 19-21; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 22, Nebraska Wesleyan Studio Theatre, 2710 N. 48th St. Nebraskaweleyan.edu.or box office 402-465-2384.
Ring of Fire: Music of Johnny Cash — 7:30 p.m. Friday–Saturday, and Sept. 20-21; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 22, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
VoicePlay — 7:30 p.m. Friday. An award-winning A capella quintet performance, as a part of the Lied Center’s “Big Red Experience,” allowing students the opportunity to attend a Lied Center event, tickets; $29 (general admission); free (students), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Theater-Nearby
Hunchback of Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $18 (adults); $12 (students); on Sept. 14 ticket prices change to $10 (adults); $8 (students); Sept. 12 will be a sensory friendly performance, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Of Mice and Men — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Lofte Community Theatre, $22, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Roger and Hammerstein’s South Pacific — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Sept. 19-21; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 22, The Stage Theater, 225 Locust St., Hickman. Thestagetheater.com
Sweat — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Save the Date
MacBeth: Sneak Peak performance — 6:30 p.m. Sept 25. $20 (adults); $18 (seniors); $15 (students), Swan Theatre, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St. Flatwatershakespeare.org or 402-473-2897.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series: "Cinderella" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.: 5:15 p.m. $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Nebraska Chamber Players — 8 p.m. Family friendly event, for music lovers of all ages, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and a variety of beverages, $5-$88, Ron Hull Studio Nebraska Education Television, 1800 N. 33rd St. Nebraskachamberplayers.org or 402-429-8227.
SATURDAY
SUNDAY
Nebraska Chamber Players — 3 p.m. Family friendly event, for music lovers of all ages, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and a variety of beverages, $5-$88, Ron Hull Studio Nebraska Education Television, 1800 N. 33rd St. Nebraskachamberplayers.org or 402-429-8227.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Capital Jazz series: First Monday Jazz jam, Director Pete Madsen, 440 S. 11th St.
TUESDAY
E N Thompson forum on world issues lecture series presents: Nadia Murad — 6 p.m. Speaker Nadia Murad, human rights activist discussion on “From the Front Lines human rights, sex trafficking and the survival of the Yazidi people,” Lied Center for the Performing Arts,” 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — Noon. Jive Merchant Band, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Lincoln calling kickoff party: The Mill Telegraph District — 6 p.m. 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
Hub & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. Jack Hotel, folk music, food and beverages available for purchase, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Opening night of the 30th Lied season, featuring the Grammy Award-winning symphony, showcasing Gershwin’s "An American in Paris," conducted by Stephane Deneve, Debussy’s La Mer and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet playing Ravel’s G Major piano concerto, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Lincoln Music Festival
Lincoln Calling — Sept. 18-22. 80 Bands, 8 venues, 4 days, see website for tickets, times and line up. Lincolncalling.com.
Auditions
The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will hold auditions for this year's "Nutcracker" performance. There will be two days of auditions, starting Sept. 20, ages 8-11, with gymnasts, boys, and ballet dancers; Sept. 21, ages 12 and older, female dancers will audition. Auditions are being held at Copple YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive. Gymnasts must be at least 6 years old, all other performers must be 8 years old. Online Registration is required: LincolnMidwestBallet.org. The audition schedule, general information, audition schedule times are available on the website. Be 30 minutes early to audition. A one-time audition fee of $25 is payable when registering online. Online registration will end Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m.