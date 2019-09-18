Theater-Lincoln
Earth Sky Tomes — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, original work by Daniel Kubert and Dustin Witte, Omni Arts Nebraska,Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Gloria — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Nebraska Wesleyan Studio Theatre, 2710 N. 48th St. Nebraskaweleyan.edu.or box office 402-465-2384.
Lewis Black: The Joke’s On Us Tour — 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy Grammy award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and author, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Ring of Fire: Music of Johnny Cash — 7:30 p.m. Friday–Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Theater-Nearby
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, The Stage Theater, 225 Locust St., Hickman. Thestagetheater.com
Annie — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 25-28, Oct. 2-5, and Oct. 9-12; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13, Hawkes Main Stage, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
Upcoming performances
MacBeth — 7:30 p.m. Sept 26-Oct. 13, see website for dates, $20 (adults); $18 (seniors); $15 (students), Swan Theatre, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St. Flatwatershakespeare.org or 402-473-2897.
Only Light, Only Love Concert — 3 p.m. Sept. 29. Listen to choral and orchestral music, accompanied by the magnificent Lied organ, in the beautiful church sanctuary, $15 (adults); $10 (seniors); $5 (students), First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: Abendmusik.org.
SUNDAY
Southeast Community College Faculty recital — 4 p.m. Katie Mersch, soloist, performing songs in English, French and German, free, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Southeast.edu.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Capital Jazz series: First Monday Jazz jam, 440 S. 11th St.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — Noon. The TimsMen, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Nick Offerman — 7:30 p.m. Spend the evening with the American humorist performing a discussion and light dance, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Glenn Korff School of Music presents Scott Anderson: Degrees of Separation recital — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy trombonist, Associate Professor and member of the Nebraska Brass Quintet answering the question, "Who is that composer?," by performing the six degrees of separation, free, Kimball Hall 1113 R St.
THURSDAY
Arts for the Soul: Donald Sinta Sax Quartet — 7 p.m. First Prize Winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition, earning praise from audiences and critics, $20 (adults); $15 (seniors 62 and up); $12 (OLLI members); $8 (students); free (kids 12 and under), First Presbyterian Church, 840 S 17th St.
Festivals
Lincoln Calling music festival — Through Sunday. 80 Bands, 8 venues, 4 days, including art, music, multi-media, wellness events and workshops, see website for tickets, times and line up. Lincolncalling.com.
Lincoln Arts festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Shop art and enjoy the Lincoln Calling music performances. Locations include: P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall, 13th and 14th streets between P and Q streets, and Tower Square. See map: Artscene.org.
Lincoln Pops festival — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Lincoln's first placemaking festival of contemporary art, P Street, 17th Street to Canopy. Lincolnpops.com/#Schedule
Film Series
Disney's Enchanted Tales "Peter Pan" — Friday-Sunday. 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.: 5:15 p.m., $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.