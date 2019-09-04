Theater-Lincoln
Angels Theatre Company: Salon Reading Series Kickoff — 2 p.m. Sept. 8. See local actors perform a staged reading from a contemporary play, meet with the director, Tim Mittan and ATC founder Judy Hart. Free refreshments, free admission, Turbine flats, 2124 Y St.
Broadway at the Lied Performing Arts Center — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. A showcase of the best of Broadway, performed by Nebraska’s top talent, and joined by professional Broadway composer Scott Frankel and lyricist Michael Korie, tickets are free and are available in person, at the box office, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Gloria — Sept. 12-22, see website for all times, Nebraska Wesleyan Studio Theatre, 2710 N. 48th St. Nebraskaweleyan.edu.or box office 402-465-2384.
Ring of Fire: Music of Johnny Cash — Friday–Sept. 22, see website for all times, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
VoicePlay — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13. An award-winning A capella quintet performance, as a part of the Lied Center’s “Big Red Expereince,” allowing students the opportunity to attend a Lied Center event, tickets; $29 (general admission); free (students), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Theater-Nearby
Hunchback of Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Sept. 13-14; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 15, $18 (adults); $12 (students); on Sept. 14 ticket prices change to $10 (adults); $8 (students); Sept. 12 will be a sensory friendly performance, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Of Mice and Men — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Sept. 12-14; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept 15, Lofte Community Theatre, $22, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
South Pacific — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, and Sept. 19-21; 2 p.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, The Stage Theater, 225 Locust St., Hickman. Thestagetheater.com
Sweat — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Sept. 12-14; also 2 p.m. Sunday, and Sept. 15, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Cody Johnson and Friends — 7 p.m. Pinewood Bowl Theater, 3201 Coddington Ave.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series: "Moana" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.: 5:15 p.m. $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Lincoln Association for Traditional Arts presents: Victor & Penny, and the Loose Change Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy these talented musicians from Kansas City, featuring prohibition-era Jazz, popular songs and some original compositions, 7th Street Loft, 504 S. 7th St. Tickets:Lafta.net.
SATURDAY
Friends of Chamber Music: Pacifica Quartet — 7:30 p.m. Exuberant performance style, and often-daring repertory choices, quartet in residence Indiana University, $25, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
SUNDAY
An Evening with Steely Dan — 7 p.m. Pinewood Bowl Theater, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowltheatre.com.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Capital Jazz series: First Monday Jazz jam, 440 S. 11th St.
WEDNESDAY
HUB new music series — 7:30 p.m. Glenn Korff school of music guest artist Hub new music is an ensemble performing with a flute, clarinet, violin, and cello, free event, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — Noon. 2 Gals and a Guitar, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. B Street Band, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
Hub & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat, food and beverages available for purchase, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Glenn Korff School of Music: 125th Anniversary — 3:30 p.m. Celebration; 5:30 p.m. Dessert reception; 7:30 p.m. Live performance by Amicitia Duo Diane Barger and Mark Clinton, guest artist Denise Gainey, free, Kimball Recital hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Johnny Ray Gomez dinner and a show — Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; Show, 6:30 p.m.; $10 (dinner and show); $5 (show). Listen to the golden oldies and modern classics, Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd. Reservations must be made by Sept. 10th, by calling Aging Partners at 402-441-7158.
NEXT FRIDAY
Nebraska Chamber Players — 8 p.m. Family friendly event, for music lovers of all ages, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and a variety of beverages, $5-$88, Ron Hull Studio Nebraska Education Television, 1800 N. 33rd St. Nebraskachamberplayers.org or 402-429-8227.
Other Concerts and Shows — Nearby
Nicolas King: Brownville Concert Hall — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7; 2 p.m. Sept. 8. King performs Pop and Jazz infusing his Broadway roots in a concert that makes waves, 160 Atlantic St., Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Auditions
The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will hold auditions for this year's "Nutcracker" performance. There will be two days of auditions, starting Sept. 20, ages 8-11, with gymnasts, boys, and ballet dancers; Sept. 21, ages 12 and older, female dancers will audition. Auditions are being held at Copple YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive. Gymnasts must be at least 6 years old, all other performers must be 8 years old. Online Registration is required: LincolnMidwestBallet.org. The audition schedule, general information, audition schedule times are available on the website. Be 30 minutes early to audition. A one-time audition fee of $25 is payable when registering online. Online registration will end Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m.