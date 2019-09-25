Theater-Lincoln
The Legend of Georgia McBride — Oct. 2-13, see website for show times, $39 (adults); $19.50 (youth), Nebraska Repertory Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Newsies — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Oct. 3-5; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 6, McDonald Theatre, $17.50 (adults); $12 (seniors); $12 (students k-12), Elder Theatre Center, 51st and Huntington. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre or 402-465-2384.
MacBeth — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Oct. 13, see website for dates, $20 (adults); $18 (seniors); $15 (students), Swan Theatre, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St. Flatwatershakespearecompany.org or 402-319-2895.
Peter and the Starcatcher — 7 p.m. Oct. 3-5. $8 (adults); $5 (students). The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre InternationL (MTI), Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Tickets: Lnstheatre.seatyourself.biz
And then They Came for Me : Remembering the World of Anne Frank — 7 p.m. Oct. 3-4; 2 p p.m. Oct. 6 $10 (adults); $8 (students and kids), 7001 S. 14th St. Tickets: call the theatre box office at 402-436-1335.
Theater-Nearby
Annie — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 2-5, and Oct. 9-12; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13, Hawkes Main Stage, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Rocky Horror Show — Oct. 4-Nov. 10, see website for all times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
SUNDAY
Only Light, Only Love Concert — 3 p.m. Listen to choral and orchestral music, accompanied by the magnificent Lied organ, sounding light chamber choir; duo Hirono Borter, violin, and Philip Borter, cello, in the beautiful church sanctuary, $15 (adults); $10 (seniors); $5 (students), First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: Abendmusik.org.
Dave Hall Percussion recital — 3 p.m. An electro-acoustic performance, utilizing a drum set, marimba, vibraphone, steel drums and a variety of other percussion instruments, also Hall will be performing a solo mirimba masterpiece, Steve Mackey’s “See Ya Thursday,” free event, Kimball Hall 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. First Monday Big Band, 440 S. 11th St.
Glen Miller Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the 18-member ensemble as it performs original Miller arrangements, both from the civilian band, the AAFB libraries and modern day arrangements, $9.50-$49, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
TUESDAY
Flyover New Music series “Shout” — 7:30 p.m. Listen to the new works of student composers, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, free event, Westbrook Music Hall, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Ensemble performance “Time and Space” — 7:30 p.m. The theme of the performance is exploration. The Wind Ensemble is the University’s premier concert band, the objective is for the students to rehearse and perform at the highest degree, in both chamber and larger audience settings, free event, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
THURSDAY
Brooklyn Rider and Paul Barnes — 7:30 p.m. String Quartet Brooklyn Rider offers a gripping performance, joined by pianist Paul Barnes to celebrate the release of their international CD, including the new work Piano Quintet No. 1, “Annunciation,” written by composer Phillip Glass, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: $36 (adults); $18 (youth), go to LiedCenter.org or call 402-472-4747. Music.unl.edu.
Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle arena Drive. Tickets: PinnacleBankArena.com or 402-904-5621.