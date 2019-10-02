Theater-Lincoln
The Feast: Salon Reading — 7 p.m. Sunday. Free admission, donations accepted. Angels Theatre at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.
The Legend of Georgia McBride — Friday-Oct. 13. See website for all show times, $39 (adults); $19.50 (youth), Nebraska Repertory Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Newsies: Disney musical — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, McDonald Theatre, $17.50 (adults); $12 (seniors); $12 (students K-12), Elder Theatre Center, 51st and Huntington streets. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre or 402-465-2384.
MacBeth — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Oct. 13. See website for all show times, $20 (adults); $18 (seniors); $15 (students), Swan Theatre, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St. Flatwatershakespearecompany.org or 402-319-2895.
Life of the Party — 7 p.m. Oct. 9-10 and Oct. 12; 2 p.m. Oct. 13. $8 (adults); $7 (students), intermission, concessions available benefiting the Pius X Players, 6000 A St. Tickets: 402-422-0931.
Peter and the Starcatcher — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $8 (adults); $5 (students). The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre InternationL (MTI), Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Tickets: Lnstheatre.seatyourself.biz
And then They Came for Me : Remembering the World of Anne Frank — 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p p.m. Sunday. $10 (adults); $8 (students and kids), 7001 S. 14th St. Tickets: call the theater box office at 402-436-1335.
The Rocky Horror Show — Oct.10-Nov. 3. See website for all show times, TADA Theatre, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info or 402-438-8232.
Suessical Jr. — 7 p.m. Oct. 11-12; 2 p.m. Oct. 12-13; 6 p.m. Oct. 13, YAAL Theatre, 1233 Libra Drive. Yaal.org or 402-417-4137.
Theater-Nearby
39 Steps — 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Oct.18-19 and Oct. 24-26; 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, $22, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Annie — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Oct. 9-12; also 2 p.m. Sunday, and Oct. 13, Hawkes Main Stage, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Ripcord — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26; 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: 402-228-1801.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
You have free articles remaining.
Friday
Bell-issimo — 12:10 p.m. Ensemble of 16 bell ringers, lunch available for purchase, free concert, donations accepted, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
SUNDAY
Symphony Orchestra: Season Opener — 3 p.m. Performances including Dukas: Fanfare for La Péri; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s Greg Simon: Promise Me You Won’t Believe A Single Word in a World Premiere; Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 GKSOM’s Alan Mattingly, horn and Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor, free event, Kimball Music Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. First Monday Jazz jam, 440 S. 11th St.
WEDNESDAY
Tom Segura: Take it Down Tour — 8 p.m. Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers Performance — 7:30 p.m. The orchestra and singers will be performing a variety of arrangements and original compositions, from some of the jazz writers of the 20th and 21st century, including Bob Brookmeyer, Vince Mendoza, Tom Kubis, and Dick Reynolds, $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
THURSDAY
Symphonic Band Performance — 7:30 p.m. Opening concert of the season, conducted by Tony Falcone, the program is titled,“Cornerstones,” four seminal works will be featured: Emblems, by Aaron Copland; Gustav Holst’s Second Suite in F; Fanfare and Allegro by Clifton Williams; and Gordon Jacob’s William Byrd Suite, $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
FRIDAY
The Vogts Sisters: LAFTA music concerts — 7:30 p.m. $16 (members); $20 (non-members); $10 (students with id); $1 (kids 12 and under), Seventh Street Loft, 504 S. 7th St. Lafta.net.
Auditions
Frozen Jr. — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 7-8. Sign up for an audition time at lincolnplayhouse.com. Actors should prepare a solo of 16-32 bars from Frozen Jr. music, not Frozen. Be prepared to learn a dance, an accompanist will be provided. Actors must be 8-18 years, by the date fo the first rehearsal on Oct. 14. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.