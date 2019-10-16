Theater-Lincoln
Phantom of the Opera — Oct. 23- Nov.3, see website for all show times, $14.50-$109, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
The Rocky Horror Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; also 11:30 p.m. Saturday, TADA Theatre, 701 P St. TADAProductions.info or 402-438-8232.
Smokefall: Theatrix Production — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatrix is managed by students within the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, $7, Lab Theatre, 12th and R streets. Unltheatretickets.com
Theater-Nearby
39 Steps — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 24-26; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 27. Tickets: $22, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Hint — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Florence Community Theater, 2864 State St., Omaha. Florencetheater.org or 531-600-8634.
Ripcord — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Satirday and Oct. 25-26; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 27, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: 402-228-1801.
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, and Nov. 7-9; also 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Nov. 2; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 10, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
Friday
Stefon Harris and The Blackout Band — 7:30 p.m. Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Nebraska Chamber Players — 7:30 p.m. Doors, refreshments; 8 p.m. Family-friendly event, for music lovers of all ages. Tickets: $22 (adults); $5 (students with ID); ages 10 and under are free), 1800 N. 33rd St. Nebraskachamberplayers.org or 402-429-8227.
SATURDAY
Bob Dylan and his band — 8 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: PinnacleBankArena.com
Elvis, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison Tribute Band — 7-10 p.m., $25-$35, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
SUNDAY
Lincoln Organ Showcase — 3 p.m. Elizabeth Egbert Berghout, College View Seventh Day Adventist Church, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. LincolnOrganShowcase.org
Nebraska Chamber Players — 2:30 p.m. Doors, refreshments; 8 p.m. Family-friendly event for music lovers of all ages. Tickets: $22 (adults); $5 (students with ID); ages 10 and under are free), 1800 N. 33rd St. Nebraskachamberplayers.org or 402-429-8227.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz series — 7 p.m. Andrew Janak, saxophonist, Food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free admission, 440 S. 11th St.
THURSDAY
Chez SoDo: Live in Lincoln Thursday night series — 7-9:30 p.m. Annette Murrell; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free admission, 440 S. 11th St.
University Singers and All-Collegiate Choir with Bellevue East High School Performance: Our Season's Changing Light — 7:30 p.m. Directed by Dr. Marjorie Simons-Bester, UNL Alumnae, free event, Newman Center Church, 320 North 16th St. Music.unl.edu.
Other Concerts and Shows — Nearby
Patti LaBelle — 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy Grammy Award-winner and Godmother of Soul, Orpheum Theater, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
Hastings Symphony Orchestra: Impressions — 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Save the date for the 94th concert series opener, Dr. Byron Jensen, conductor; Dr. Nathan Mertens, alto-saxophonist; $20 (adults); $18 (seniors); free (pre-school to college students), 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Hastingssymphony.com or 402-469-9396.
Auditions
Greetings — 7 p.m. Oct. 22-23. Three men and two women are needed for the cast. Greetings is a comedy about four days in the life of a dysfunctional family, starting on Christmas Eve. Anyone interested in auditioning can sign up for a time slot at beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801, Players Theater, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.