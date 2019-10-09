Theater-Lincoln
The Legend of Georgia McBride — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $39 (adults); $19.50 (youth), Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
MacBeth — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $20 (adults); $18 (seniors); $15 (students), Swan Theatre, the Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St. Flatwatershakespearecompany.org or 402-319-2895.
Life of the Party — 7 p.m. Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday. $8 (adults); $7 (students), intermission, concessions available benefiting the Pius X Players, 6000 A St. Tickets: 402-422-0931.
The Rocky Horror Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19, Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; also 11:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Tada Theatre, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info or 402-438-8232.
Smokefall: Theatrix Production — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19; 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Theatrix is managed by students within the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, at UNL, $7, Lab Theatre 12th and R streets. Unltheatretickets.com
Suessical Jr. — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, YAAL Theatre, 1233 Libra Drive. Yaal.org or 402-417-4137.
Theater-Nearby
39 Steps — 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct.18-19 and Oct. 24-26; also 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27. Tickets: $22, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Annie — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Hawkes Main Stage, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Hint — 7 p.m. Oct. 17-19; also 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Florence Community Theater, 2864 State St., Omaha. Florencetheater.org or 531-600-8634.
Radium Girls — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday;also 2 p.m. Sunday, $8-10, Midland University, 900 N. Clrakson St., Fremont. Midlandu.booktix.com or 402-941-6399.
Ripcord — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26; also 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: 402-228-1801.
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19, Oct. 24-26, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, and Nov. 7-9; 11:59 p.m. Oct. 19, Oct. 26, and Nov. 2; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 10, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
Friday
Beethoven’s Heroic Beginnings — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, along with Conductor Edward Polochick, will perform all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies, commemorating and leading up to his 250th birthday in 2020. Tickets: $15-$35 (adults); $5 (kids 17 and under), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
The Vogts Sisters: LAFTA music concerts — 7:30 p.m. $16 (members); $20 (non-members); $10 (students with id); $1 (kids 12 and under), 7th Street Loft, 504 S. 7th St. Lafta.net.
SATURDAY
A Night of Chinese Arts — 7:30 p.m. Experience the culture of China, featuring excerpts of Beijing Opera, vocal folk songs, dance and traditional Chinese instrumental music. Tickets: $14.50-$29, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
SUNDAY
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra: Madcap Puppet Show — 2 p.m. Fully-staged story of the clown Pulcinella, performers will be using giant body puppets, solo instruments and orchestra while interacting with the audience in an improvisational style. Arrive one hour before the concert for hands-on family activities including face painting, instrument petting zoo and crafts, $10, adults; $5, kids 7 and under; $50, family pass, O’Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan, 50th Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com 402-476-2211.
Kevin Hanrahan and Ellen Rissinger recital — 3 p.m. “On Love and Lost Contentment,” featuring vocal coach and accompanist Ellen Rissinger and UNL Glenn Korff School of Music faculty member, tenor Kevin Hanrahan, performing together, showcasing their art songs, free event, Kimball Music Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
The Texas Tenors — 4 p.m. Enjoy listening to the highest-ranking vocal group in the history of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. From the tunes of Alabama to Puccini, the Tenors bring a unique blend of country, gospel, classical and Broadway tunes to the stage. Tickets: $28 (adults); $14 (students with id), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-372-4747.
Big Red Singers and Guests Exhibition — 7:30 p.m. First festival workshop that will featuring guest high school choirs, workshops with the visiting guest high school choirs during the afternoon, then a concert in the evening. Tickets: $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. Bryan McCune and Friends, 440 S. 11th St.
TUESDAY
Get the Led Out in concert — 7 p.m. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians who re-create Led Zeppelin songs in all their original depth and glory, Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: $19.50-$39, Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Evening of Choirs:Varsity Chorus / University Chorale / Chamber Singers — 7:30 p.m. University Chorale is a women’s vocal ensemble that performs a varied repertoire of soprano and alto literature, and the Chamber Singers is a small choir of 14-18 voices. Tickets: $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Goran Morcusson, flutist recital — 7:30 p.m. Swedish flutist and solo recording artist Goran Marcusson will be performing with Christi Zuniga, pianist and John Bailey, UNL flutist, free, Westbrook Music Hall, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
FRIDAY
Stefon Harris and The Blackout Band — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy listening to songs from Stefon’s new release Sonic Creed, the Jazz Album of the Year named by the world’s No. 1 jazz radio station WBGO, accompanied by The Blackout Band, Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Miranda Lambert / Maren Morris / Pistol Annies / Tennille Townes — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com or 402-904-5621.