Theater-Lincoln
Aladin Jr. — 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, $12 (adults); $10 (students and seniors), Haymarket Theatre, performances for this show are located at First Presbyterian Church, 840 South 17th St. Haymarkettheatre.org or 402-477-2600.
Be More Chill — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 2-3, $10-$26, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Phantom of the Opera — Friday- Nov.3, see website for all show times, $14.50-$109, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
The Rocky Horror Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and Oct. 31-Nov. 2; also 2 p.m. Sunday, and Nov. 3, TADA Theatre, 701 P St. TADAProductions.info or 402-438-8232.
The Wolves — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and Nov. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, Wesleyan, Miller Theatre, 5000 St. Paul Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
Bye Bye Birdie — 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2, $7, Lincoln East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Tickets: Easthightheatre.seatyourself.biz
Theater-Nearby
39 Steps — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, $22, Lofte Theatre, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Ripcord — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: 402-228-1801.
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, and Nov. 7-9; also 11:59 p.m. Saturday, and Nov. 2; also Nov. 10, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
SUNDAY
Guest Artist: The Percussion Collective Performance — 7:30 p.m. Artistic Director and percussion luminary Robert Van Sice, considered one of the world’s foremost performers of contemporary music for marimba, has assembled a collection of today’s brightest percussion stars, free event, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Nebraska Brass: Brass in Time — 3 p.m. Dean Haist, Richard Ricker, Bob Obbink, Kevin Madden and Nancy Voigt, will perform a musical journey through the ages, from Bach's Fuge in G Minor, to 19th Century solos of Herbert Clarke's Carnival of Venice, arranged by Dean Haist, $15 (adults); $12 (seniors); free (students), Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Artsincorporated.org
MONDAY
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz series — 7 p.m. UNL Jazz combos, food and beverages available for purchase, Chef Sean Carmichael, free admission, 440 S. 11th St.
University of Nebraska Brass Quintet: Back to the Basics — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy listening to great brass repertoire, performed by Darryl White, trumpet; Catherine Sharp-Martinez, trumpet; Alan F. Mattingly, horn; Scott Anderson, trombone; and Ravil Bo Atlas, tuba. Works performed including Malcolm Arnold’s Quintet for Brass and Victor Ewald’s First Quintet in Bb, free event, Kimball Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
TUESDAY
UNL Saxophone Performance: Music Stolen for Saxophone — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the opening concert of the 2019-2020 season, featuring the UNL Saxophone Choir, under the director of Dr. Paul Haar and Daniel Oshiro, free event, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Percussion Ensemble performance: Pasic Society concert — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy listening to an hour-long showcase. The percussion ensemble is made up of students from the UNL percussion studio, who were selected for the second time as winners of the Percussive Arts Society Percussion Ensemble Competition (PASIC), $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Bassoon Studio Performance — 7:30 p.m. Dr. Nathan Koch's first recital of the academic year, featuring a variety of student-faculty chamber music collaborations, including a collection of six unique works, a movement from Georg Philipp Telemann’s Canonic Sonatas, and standard works of Julius Weissenborn, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
THURSDAY
Chez SoDo: Live in Lincoln Thursday night series — 7-9:30 p.m. The Melody Wranglers; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, Chef Sean Carmichael, free admission, 440 S. 11th St.
Other Concerts and Shows — Nearby
Hastings Symphony Orchestra: Impressions — 3 p.m. Sunday. Save the date for the 94th concert series opener, Dr. Byron Jensen, conductor; Dr. Nathan Mertens, alto-saxophonist; $20 (adults); $18 (seniors); free (pre-school to college students), 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Hastingssymphony.com or 402-469-9396.
Auditions
The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber — 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday and Monday. To book an audition time, please email head shot and list of stage experience or talent resume to casting@tadaproductions.info. Rehearsals are in Jan. 2020.
Two auditions — Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde and The Importance of Being Earnest — 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. Auditions will consist of reading from the scripts, and you can audition for one or both of the plays. More information on the subject matter of the plays and to reserve your audition time go to Lincolnplayhouse.com or call 608-397-7048, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.