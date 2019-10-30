Theater-Lincoln
Be More Chill — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10-$26, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Blacktop Sky — 2-4 p.m. A salon reading by Christina Anderson, directed by Jillian Carter, free, refreshments, question answer session with the director following the show, Turbine Flats 2124 Y St. Angelstheatre.org.
Bye Bye Birdie — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $7, Lincoln East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Tickets: Easthightheatre.seatyourself.biz
Phantom of the Opera — Friday-Sunday, see website for all show times, $14.50-$109, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
The Rocky Horror Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, TADA Theatre, 701 P St. TADAProductions.info or 402-438-8232.
The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams — Nov. 8-17, see website for all show times, $39 (adults); $19.50 (students and OLLI), Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Temple Building, 12th and R street. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org or Lied Center ticket office at 402-472-4747.
The Wolves — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 10, Wesleyan, Miller Theatre, 5000 St. Paul Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
Theater-Nearby
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 7-9; also 11:59 p.m. Saturday; also Nov. 10, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
SUNDAY
Concerto: Graduate Solo Competition — 6-9 p.m. Enjoy watching the featured finalists from the Glenn Korff School of Music. The final round is adjudicated by three guest artists and judges, the winners will have the opportunity to perform as soloists with the UNL Symphony Orchestra or the UNL Wind Ensemble, free event, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Lincoln Organ Showcase: Bruce Stevens organist — 3 p.m. Listen to the acclaimed organist perform on the restored 1887 Pfeffer & Son organ, $20 (adults); $15 (seniors); free (kids 18 and under), St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4142 N. 61st St.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz Series — 7-9:30 p.m. First Monday Jazz jam: 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, Chef Sean Carmichael, free admission, 440 S. 11th St.
Concerto: Undergraduate Solo Competition — 6-9 p.m. Enjoy watching the featured finalists from the Glenn Korff School of Music. The final round is adjudicated by three guest artists and judges, the winners will have the opportunity to perform as soloists with the UNL Symphony Orchestra or the UNL Wind Ensemble, free event, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
THURSDAY
Chez SoDo: Live in Lincoln Thursday night series — 7-9:30 p.m. The Lightning Bugs; 5-10 p.m. Food is a Take Five chipolte chicken wrap, $8, and beverages available for purchase, Chef Sean Carmichael, free admission, 440 S. 11th St.
Auditions
Two auditions — Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde and The Importance of Being Earnest — 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. Auditions will consist of reading from the scripts, and you can audition for one or both of the plays. More information on the subject matter of the plays and to reserve your audition time go to Lincolnplayhouse.com or call 608-397-7048, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.