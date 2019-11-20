Theater-Lincoln
48th Street Fall Cabaret — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Nebraska Wesleyan Studio Theatre on 48th St., 2710 N. 48th St. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, $7, Theatrix, Temple Building, Lab Theatre, third floor, 12th and R streets. Tickets: unltheatretickets.com or at the door one hour prior to performance, cash only.
Now. Here. This. — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saurday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Nebraska Wesleyan, Enid Miller Lab Theatre, Elder Theatre Center, 51st and Huntington streets. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre or call the box office at 402-465-2384.
Theater-Nearby
A Christmas Carol — Friday-Dec. 23, see website for complete list of show times, $40, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglass St.,Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Yesterday and Today — Friday-Dec. 31, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra: Trumpet legend Bobby Shew — 7:30 p.m. $25 (adults); $12.50 (students), Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets can be purchased at the door or call 402-477-8446.
Lemon Anderson — noon. Tony Award-winning writer, actor and Nike brand ambassador, working with students of diverse backgrounds, developing spoken-word performances that tackle the identity crisis in America. Free. UNL Student Union, auditorium, 1400 R St.
SATURDAY
Nebraska Music Educators Association: Jazz Band and Chorus — 1:30 p.m. $21, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402 472-4747.
Nebraska Music Educators Association: Orchestra and Band — 7:30 p.m. $21, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402 472-4747.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz series Kearney Jazz Society performance — 7-9:30 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free, 440 S. 11th St.
Brass Ensembles performance — 7:30 p.m. This concert showcases three of the Glenn Korff School of Music groups: UNL Trumpet Ensemble, directed by Dr. Darryl White; Husker Horn Choir, directed by Dr. Alan Mattingly; and UNL Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble, directed by Bo Atlas, $5, (adults); $3, (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Flyover Performance series: Many Voices Declare — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a variety of musical declarations including homages to influential people, places, philosophical ideas and historical reflections, free event, the performance will also be webcast live, go to music.unl.edu on the night of the event for the link, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Auditions
Pippin / Holiday Cabaret / Our Town Workshop — Friday. If you are auditioning for a singing role, prepare 16 bars in the musical style of Pippin, and a one minute contemporary monologue. If you are not singing, please prepare two contrasting monologues. Roles in Pippin are open for American Equity Association actors, equity membership candidates, students and community members, Temple Building, 12th and R streets. To sign up for an audition time slot or for more information, go to unl.edu/prodmgr/auditions-casting.