Theater-Lincoln
The Glass Menagerie — Friday-Nov.17, see website for all show times, $39 (adults); $19.50 (students and OLLI), Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Temple Building, 12th and R street. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org or Lied Center ticket office at 402-472-4747.
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, $29.50-$79, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Island of Dr. Libris — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16; also 2 p.m. Nov. 17; $15 (adults); $8 (kids and students), Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Top Girls — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-15; 2 p.m. Nov. 17, $18 (adults); $10 (kids and students); $14 (62 and up), Omni Arts Nebraska, Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
The Wolves — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Wesleyan, Miller Theatre, 5000 St. Paul Ave. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
Theater-Nearby
A Christmas Carol — Nov. 15-Dec.1, see website for all show times, $40, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglass St.,Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — 7 p.m. Friday, $35, Lofte Community Theatre, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
SATURDAY
Lincoln Association for Traditional Arts (LAFTA): Mark Lavengood concert — 7:30 p.m. Mark is a multi-instrument performer, from Mihigan, specializing in steel and Dobro guitar, $16 (member); $20 (non-member); $10 (students with valid id); $1 (kids 12 and under), 7th Street Loft, 504 S. 7th St., Third floor. Tickets: Lafta.net.
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra: Britten & Brahms — 7:30 p.m. An intimate performance including Britten’s poetic “Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings,” featuring tenor Taylor Stayton and LSO’s Principal Horn Gregory Helseth. The finale will be Brahms’ turbulent “Tragic Overture,” and his intense Symphony No. 3, directed by Edward Polochick. Tickets: $15-$35 (adults); $5 (kids 17 and under), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Anjelah Johnson "Technically Not Stalking": Rococo Theatre — 8 p.m., $167.50, (VIP dance floor); $65 (dance floor); $47.50 (orchestra); $37.50 (loge and balcony); $25 (student with id at will call pickup), tickets: etix.com, 140 N. 13th St.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz series — 7 p.m. UNL Big Band and Jazz Orchestra, food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free, 440 S. 11th St.
TUESDAY
Guitar Ensemble Performance — 7 p.m. Showcasing a variety of styles performed in different settings that include solo, duo, quartet, and quintet, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Moran Woodwind Quartet Recital — 7:30 p.m. Quintet will perform two quintet standards and two newer works, featuring Nathan Koch, bassoon; Alan Mattingly, horn; Diane Barger, clarinet; William McMullen, oboe; John Bailey, flute, Westbrook Music Building, free, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
THURSDAY
Chez SoDo: Live in Lincoln Thursday night series — 7-9:30 p.m. Nebraska Brass; 5-10 p.m. food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free admission, 440 S. 11th St.
Becker, Clinton present: "Make Music, Not War" — 7:30 p.m. Featuring Dr. Karen Becker, cello; Dr. Mark Clinton, piano, performing a program including Beethoven vaiations, Handel's Sonata No. 2 for cello, as well as pieces from composers Bohuslav Martinu and Frank Bridge, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
FRIDAY
The Gamler's Son: Opera — 7:30 p.m. The opera is adapted from Mari Sandoz’s 1960 novel, Son of the Gamblin’ Man, which tells the true story of the founding of Cozad, Nebraska, $20 (adults); $10 (students with id and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: Lied Center Box Office, 402-472-4747 or Liedcenter.org/2088/2089. More information: Music.unl.edu.
Auditions
Two auditions — Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde and The Importance of Being Earnest — 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. Auditions will consist of reading from the scripts, and you can audition for one or both of the plays. More information on the subject matter of the plays and to reserve your audition time go to Lincolnplayhouse.com or call 608-397-7048, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.