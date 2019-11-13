Theater-Lincoln
The Glass Menagerie — 7:30 p.m. Friday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, $39 (adults); $19.50 (students and OLLI), Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Temple Building, 12th and R street. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org or Lied Center ticket office at 402-472-4747.
Island of Dr. Libris — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday; $15 (adults); $8 (kids and students), Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Top Girls — 7:30 p.m. Friday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, $18 (adults); $10 (kids and students); $14 (62 and up), Omni Arts Nebraska, Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
48th Street Fall Cabaret — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 21-23; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 24, Nebraska Wesleyan Studio Theatre on 48th St., 2710 N. 48th St. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
The Gambler's Son: Opera — 7:30 p.m. Friday; also 3 p.m. Sunday. $20 (adults); $10 (students with ID and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: Lied Center Box Office, 402-472-4747 or Liedcenter.org/2088/2089. Music.unl.edu.
Theater-Nearby
A Christmas Carol — Friday-Dec.1, see website for complete list of show times, $40, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglass St.,Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Yesterday and Today — Nov. 22-Dec. 21, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
SUNDAY
"Sing from the Heart" family fundraiser concert for HopeSpoke — 3 p.m. Featuring the First Presbyterian Choir and Pippa White, storyteller, ice cream social following concert, $5 (adults); free, (kids 12 and under), First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org.
MONDAY
Stand-up Comedy: Brian Regan — 7:30 p.m. $26-$52. Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz series — 7-9:30 p.m. Capital City Jazz Big Band, food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free, 440 S. 11th St.
Chamberfest — 7:30 p.m. Three performances including Frattura Trio, Mozart and Brahms, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
TUESDAY
Honors Chamberfest — 7:30 p.m. Kimball Recutal Hall, free, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Honors Chamberfest — 7:30 p.m. Kimball Recital Hall, free, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
THURSDAY
Chez SoDo: Live in Lincoln Thursday night series — 7-9:30 p.m. Skylark; 5-10 p.m. food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free admission, 440 S. 11th St.
NEXT FRIDAY
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra: Trumpet legend Bobby Shew — 7:30 p.m. $25 (adults); $12.50 (students), Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets can be purchased at the door or call 402-477-8446.
Auditions
Two auditions — Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde and The Importance of Being Earnest — 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. Auditions will consist of reading from the scripts, and you can audition for one or both of the plays, more information and to reserve your audition time go to Lincolnplayhouse.com or call 608-397-7048, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.