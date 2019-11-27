Performing arts calendar for Nov. 29-Dec. 6

Theater-Lincoln
A Christmas Carol — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14; also 2 p.m. Dec.7-9 and Dec. 14-15, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theatre Center, 51st and Huntington streets. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre or call the box office at 402-465-2384.
Disney’s Frozen Jr. — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21; also 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 22, $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Salon Reading: Pigcat — 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Directed by Judy Hart, free, Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. Angelscompany.org .
Theater-Nearby
A Christmas Carol — Friday-Dec. 23, see website for complete list of show times, $40, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglass St.,Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Greetings — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14; also 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, $18 (adults); $12 (kids and students) Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com
It’s a Wonderful Life: Frank Capra — 7 p.m., Dec. 4. $15 (show only); 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, $25 (dinner and show), tickets for the dinner and show must be purchased by Sunday; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, $20 (matinee and dessert), Olde Glory Theatre, 348 Jackson Avenue, Seward. Oldeglorysewardnebraska.com or 402-304-5392
Yesterday and Today — Friday-Dec. 31, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
MONDAY
Chez SoDo: Capital Jazz Series — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Jazz Jam, food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free, 440 S. 11th St.
Faculty Jazz Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. Featuring Peter Bouffard, guitar; Dave Hall, drums; Tom Larson, piano; Greg Simon, trumpet; Hans Sturm, bass; Darryl White, trumpet, free event, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Trombone recital — 7:30 p.m. Scott Anderson performs Degrees of Separation, free event, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
TUESDAY
Jazz Combos — 7:30 p.m. Undergraduate students in the Glenn Korff School of Music performing in Jazz Combos., free event, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights — 7:30 p.m. Concert will showcase halftime music from the 2019 season as well as the popular school fight songs, also featuring performances by the color guard, twirlers and the percussion section, $20 (students); $10 (seniors), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402 472-4747.
Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers — 7:30 p.m. $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
THURSDAY
Chez So Do: Lincoln Live series — 7-9:30 p.m. Jim Williamson Trio, food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free, 440 S. 11th St.
An Evening of Cello — 7:30 p.m. Performances by student soloists and the Nebraska cello choir, free event, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Big Band and Grad Jazz Combo — 7:30 p.m. UNL Big Band, directed by Susumu Watanabe, performing mostly a Gershwin Program and the UNL Grad Jazz Combo will perform six pieces, including four by current Glenn Korff School of Music students, $5 (adults); $3, (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
NEXT FRIDAY
Student Dance Performance — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7. 12 student choreographers presenting their work, $7 (adults in advance); $5 (students in advance); $10 (adults at the door); $5 (students at the door), Temple Building, Lab Theatre, third floor, 12th and R street. Tickets: unltheatretickets.com