Performing arts calendar for March 6-13

Theater-Lincoln
Alice in Wonderland — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $10 (students); $10 (seniors); $12 (adults) Haymarket Theatre, Apothecary Lofts, 140 N. Eighth St.
The Sunshine Boys — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 13-14; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
Singing the '60s — 7:30 p.m. March 13-14 ; 2 p.m. March 15, $10 (adults), 701 P St. TADAproductions.info or 402-438-8232.
Waitress — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Theater-Nearby
9 to 5 the Musical — 7:30 p.m. Saturday and March 12-13; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 15, $14-$17, 225 Locust St., Hickman. Thestagetheater.com or 402-512-1808.
Native Gardens — 7:30 Fridays-Saturdays; also 2 p.m. Sundays, through March 15, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., Omaha. Tickets: 402-553-0800.
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
American Cancer Society Fundraiser: Occasionally Hilarious — 5-9 p.m. Enjoy a fish dinner and a comedy, $10, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Occasionallyhilarious.com
SUNDAY
Eva Polgar piano recital — 3 p.m. She will be performing music from Hungary, as well as selections from Claude Debussy, free, public welcome, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu
MONDAY
Big Band and Grad Jazz Combo — 7:30 p.m. Grad Jazz Combo is performing Thelonious Monk jazz selections and the Big Band will be performing "From this Moment On," and "Night and Day," by Cole Porter, Kimball Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu
Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Dean Haist, director, free admission, food and drinks available for purchase, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
TUESDAY
Symphonic Band concert: Passages — 7:30 p.m. Concert is in memory of Dr. Brian Anderson, featuring "October," by Eric Whitacre, directed by Tony Falcone, $5 (adults); $3 (students); $3 (seniors), Kimball Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
WEDNESDAY
DaBaby / Shek Wes / Stunn 4 Vegas — 7 p.m. $46-$196, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com
Wind Ensemble concert: Indispensable — 7:30 p.m. Featuring "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman," by Joan Tower, and "The Dispensable Man," by Victoria Bond, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu
THURSDAY
Live Music Series: Orion Walsh — 7-9:30 p.m. Free admission, food and drinks available for purchase, Chez SoDo 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
NEXT FRIDAY 13
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute show — 7:30 p.m. $24.50-$39, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.