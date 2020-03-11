Performing arts calendar for March 13-20

Theater-Lincoln
The Sunshine Boys — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
Neon Vista Barre and Grill — 7 p.m. March 26-30, $20, Boat House Bar & Grill, Angels Theatre Company performance is at 10005 W. Davey Road, Raymond. Tickets: Angelscompany.org
Rogers and Hammerstein Revue — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $10, cash only, at door, SCC Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 301 S. 68th Street Place.
Singing the '60s — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $10 (adults), 701 P St. TADAproductions.info or 402-438-8232.
The Book of Will — 7:30 p.m. March 26-28 and April 2-4; 2 p.m. March 29 and April 5, Elder Theatre, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute show — 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
SATURDAY
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood, Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy music from the big screen and dress up as your favorite movie character and get a photo before the concert, 301 N. 12th St. LiedCenter.org or 402-472-474.
SUNDAY
Afternoon of Choirs concert — 3 p.m. Listen to the Varsity Chorus, University Chorale and the Chamber Singers performing a variety of selections. Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu
Harp Studio recital — 5:30 p.m. Featuring the music of Welsh, French and Spanish composers, Westbrook Music Building, free, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Patrick Brown Quartet, free admission, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
TUESDAY
Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire: Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Irish singing sensation Michael Londra, performing traditional Irish music and step dancing, with an ensemble of Ireland’s finest musicians, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org
World Percussion Ensembles — 7:30 p.m. An evening of International music, Directed by Dave Hall, performances including the award-winning UNL Percussion Ensemble, Nebraska Steel and Steel PANguins steel drum bands; also the premiere of UNL’s Balinese Gamelan ensemble, directed by Dr. Lynne Elkins and Dr. Greg Simon; finally traditional Irish music, from artist Cara Wildman. Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu
THURSDAY
Live Music Series: Coro di Flauti — 7-9:30 p.m. Free admission, Chez SoDo 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org