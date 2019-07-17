Theater-Lincoln
Angels Theatre Company: First Flight Festival — 26 short plays, divided into flights. Each flight has multiple performances through July 28. See website for show titles and tickets, $15-$30. Studio Theatre, Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Angelscompany.org.
Beauty and the Beast — 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday; $13 (adults, 13 and up); $6 (kids 5-12), Pinewood Bowl, Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington, Pinewoodbowl.org or 402-413-1565.
Theater-Nearby
A Comedy of Tenors — 7:30 p.m. Friday and July 27, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
The Diary of Anne Frank — 7:30 p.m. July 28, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Leaving Iowa — 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. July 25 and July 27, Brownville Village Theater, Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Pinkerton — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s: Pirates of Penzance — 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring a cast of 30 actors, $22, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Zombie Prom — 7:30 p.m. Saturday and July 26, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jarana Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
SATURDAY
'80s Flashback fundraiser and concert — 8 p.m.-midnight. Live concert with 80s cover band, AM / FM, '80s themed drinks, cash bar, appetizers, silent auction, prizes, benefiting A Warmer Day Charity, $25, free tickets see website: awarmerday.org 402-480-4763, Fundamental Athletics Academy, 8400 Cody Drive.
SUNDAY
Lincoln Municipal Band concert series: “Cool Cruising Classic Tunes” — 7 p.m. July 21, Bob Schneider, solo percussionist; Terry Rush, conductor, bringa picnic, blanket or lawn chair, Antelope Park Band shell, Garfield Avenue and Memorial Drive, enter at 27th and A streets. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band: free, 11th and K streets.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — noon. The Lightning Bugs Band, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Jarana Band, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
KZUM Stransky Park Summer concert series — 7 p.m. Emily Bass and the Near Miracle, bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks, free, tips accepted, 17th and Harrison streets.
Other Movie Events — Lincoln
Mission Moon movies: 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20. Moon themed screenings including: The Day We Walked On The Moon, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Mueller Planetarium screenings including: One World, One Sky, 10:00 a.m.; Max Goes to the Moon, 11:00 p.m.; Earth, Moon and Sun, noon; Dawn of the Space Age, 1 p.m. Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Admission prices see website: Museum.unl.edu/events.
Family Movie Night: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" free event — 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. July 25. 6:30 p.m. Festivities begin, all ages welcome; 7 p.m. Movie starts. Free popcorn, giveaways and games, no alcohol or pets, bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, movie will be shown on the front lawn, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, 555 S. 70th St.