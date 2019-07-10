Theater-Lincoln
Angels Theatre Company: First Flight Festival — 26 short plays, divided into flights. Each flight has multiple performances. Flight A: 7:30 p.m. July 17, July 19 and July 25; 2 p.m. July 21; 4 p.m. July 27; Flight B: 7:30 p.m. July 18, July 20, July 21 and July 26; 8 p.m. July 27; Flight C: 7:30 p.m. July 23 and July 24; 2 p.m. July 28, see website for show titles and tickets, $15-$30. Studio Theatre, Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Angelscompany.org.
Beauty and the Beast — 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday; also July 18-21; $13 (adults, 13 and up); $6 (kids 5-12), Pinewood Bowl, Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington, Pinewoodbowl.org or 402-413-1565.
Theater-Nearby
A Comedy of Tenors — 7:30 p.m. July 19; 2 p.m. Sunday and July 27, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
The Diary of Anne Frank — 7:30 p.m. July 18 and July 28, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Jolly Rogers Get Manley — 7 p.m. Saturday. A kick-off show for the upcoming show, "Pirates of Penzance." Lofte Community Theatre, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Leaving Iowa — 2 p.m. July 21; 7:30 p.m. July 25 and July 27, Brownville Village Theater, Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Pinkerton — 7:30 p.m. July 18-20; also 2 p.m. July 21, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.
Zombie Prom — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20 and July 26, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m.“Come Together,” Beatles Tribute Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Sheldon Museum of Art: Prairie Pride film festival — 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $8, box office will open 30 minutes prior to each show or get your ticket at: /outlinc.org/prairie-pride-film-festival-9/
SUNDAY
Lincoln Municipal Band concert series: 7 p.m. Listen to Tim Anderson, trumpet; Bob Kruger, conductor, bring your own picnic, bring blankets or lawn chairs, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Antelope Park, 27th and A streets. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band: Jim Williamson Trio, free, 11th and K streets.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — noon. Tidball and Barger Band , free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Shucks Brothers, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
KZUM Stransky Park Summer concert series — 7 p.m. The Lightning Bugs Band, bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks, free, tips accepted, 17th and Harrison streets.
NEXT FRIDAY
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night concert series — 6:30 p.m. Jarana Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
AUDITIONS
Hunchback of Notre Dame — 3 p.m. July 14; also 7 p.m. July 15. 25-35 performers are needed, 12 choir members, three female roles and eight male roles. Please prepare a song, one minute or less, and actors also are asked to read from the script. Show times are Sept. 6-8 and Sept 12-15, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Call 402-228-1801 for an audition time.