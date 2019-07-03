Theater-Lincoln
Beauty and The Beast — 8 p.m. July 11-14 and July18-21; $13 (adults, 13 and up); $6 (kids 5-12), Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre, Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington, Pinewoodbowl.org or 402-413-1565.
Theater-Nearby
A Comedy of Tenors — 7:30 p.m. July 7 and July 19; 2 p.m. July 14, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
The Diary of Anne Frank — 7:30 p.m. July 6, July 13, July 18 and July 28, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Leaving Iowa — 3:30 p.m. July 4; 2 p.m. July 6 and July 21; 7:30 p.m. July 25 and July 27, Brownville Village Theater, Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Zombie Prom — 7:30 p.m. July 7, July 14 and July 26, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St. 402-345-0606.
SUNDAY
Red, White and Blue: Celebrating our Country — 7 p.m. Kalvin Shreiner, trombonist, winner of 2019 John Shildneck Young Artist competition, conducted by Bob Krueger, bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Antelope Park, 27th and A streets. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Monday Night Big Band, free, 11th and K streets.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Music Series — noon. The Kramer Sisters, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Telegraph Concert series — 6-9 p.m. Emily Bass and the Near Miracle; food and beverages available for purchase, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
KZUM Stransky Park Summer concert series — 7 p.m. Rascal Martinez, bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks, free, tips accepted, 17th and Harrison streets.
NEXT FRIDAY
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night concert series — 6:30 p.m. “Come Together,” Beatles Tribute Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.Other Concerts, Shows and Events — Nearby
Shakespeare's "All's Well That Ends Well": All female cast — 6 p.m. Pre-show activities; 8-10 p.m. Showtime, July 5 and July 7. Enjoy theater in Young Park located south of the University of Nebraska, Omaha bell tower, and Shakespeare on the Green. Noon, set up your chairs and blankets; 6 p.m. Join in pre-show entertainment featuring a souvenir booth, dinner on the green, Shakesperience tent with interactive activities for kids and kids at heart, also view the Mayflower mobile art gallery; 6:25 p.m. Listen to Anne Dittrick's winning Sonnets; 6:30 p.m. Scholar's forum, discussions with this season's professional directors, actors and designers; 7 p.m. Opening band; 7:40 p.m. Shakespeare Rundown, key points of the play performed in five minutes, admission free, food available for purchase, donations appreciated, 411 1/2 North Elmwood Road, Omaha. Nebraskashakespeare.com or 402-280-2391.
The Amazing Marilyn Maye — 7:30 p.m. July 12-13; 2 p.m. July 14. Enjoy American jazz singer, cabaret singer, and musical theater actress, belt out notes in her heart warming ballads, $25 (adults); $16 (students), Brownville Concert Hall, 160 Atlantic, Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Dinner and a Show Event
Lloyd McCarter — Dinner 5:30 p.m.; Show 6:30 p.m. July 11. Lloyd entertains the crowd with great showmanship and traditional Country music; menu is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, lemon meringue pie, and a beverage,$10 (dinner and show); $5 (show only), Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd. Registration is required, by July 9, call 402-441-7158.