Theater-Lincoln
Angels Theatre Company: First Flight Festival — 26 short plays, divided into flights. Each flight has multiple performances through July 28. See website for show titles and tickets, $15-$30. Studio Theatre, Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Angelscompany.org.
Disney’s High School Musical 2 — 7 p.m. Aug. 2; also 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 3, $10 (adults) and $6 (kids 17 and under), 1233 Libra Drive. Yaal.org or 402-416-4137.
Theater-Nearby
A Comedy of Tenors — 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 8, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
The Diary of Anne Frank — 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 2; also 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Leading Ladies — 7 p.m. Aug. 1-3; also 2 p.m. Aug. 4, $10, Florence Community Theater, 2864 State St., Omaha. Florencetheater.org or 531-600-8634
Leaving Iowa — 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 11, Brownville Village Theater, Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s: Pirates of Penzance — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 1-3; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4, featuring a cast of 30 actors, $22, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553; 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 3, enjoy a menu of smoked turkey legs, brisket, pulled pork, nachos, grilled corn on the cob, rum drinks and beer, outside in the Cutthroat food and beer tent, cost for items are a la carte.
Zombie Prom — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 10, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. No Better Cause Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Cardi B / Kevin Gates / Saweetie in Concert — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com or 402-904-5621.
SUNDAY
Lincoln Municipal Band concert series: “Movie Magic": — 7 p.m. Ryan Beach, trumpet soloist; Carolyn Barber, conductor, bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair, Antelope Park Band shell, Garfield Avenue and Memorial Drive, enter at 27th and A streets. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
Tenacious D — 7:45 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com or 402-904-5621.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Jesse McBee Quartet, free, 11th and K streets.
Opera Bell Band — 7-10 p.m. Enjoy a musical comedy revue from St. Louis, with the sounds of cajun, country-western, tin pan alley, sea shanty, calypso, and 1930s cartoon tunes, no cover, Kinkaider Brewery, 201 N. 7th St.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — noon. Skylark Band, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Come Together Band, tribute music to the Beatles, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
KZUM Stransky Park Summer concert series — 7 p.m. Kris Lager Band, bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks, free, tips accepted, 17th and Harrison streets.
NEXT FRIDAY
Francie & Finch Bookshop — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy live steel-pan music, by Louis Raymond Kolker, free, 130 S. 13th St.
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. D'Funk, funky dance music, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Other Concerts and Shows — Nearby
A Capella Music Group: Tonic Sol-fa — 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Listen to an Emmy award winning singing group, $18 (adults); $15 (students), 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.