Performing arts calendar for Jan. 24-31
Performing arts events

Performing arts calendar for Jan. 24-31

Abendmusik

Last year, the theme for the Abendmusik Christmas concert was "The Weary World Rejoices." This year, the First-Plymouth Church concert will be held Tuesday and will have a New Year's theme.

 Mark Schwaninger

Theater-Lincoln

Blue Man Group — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $23-$69, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.

Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 8; 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 9, $25 (adults); $15 (students), Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.

Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. Directed by Dr. Ian Borden, $10, Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, Lab Theatre, third floor, Temple Building, 12th & R streets. Tickets: unltheatretickets.com or 402-472-2072.

Much Ado About Nothing — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Jan. 30-Feb. 1; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 2, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets.

Shipwrecked — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Onmi Arts Nebraska, Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747. 

Theater-Nearby

A Raisin in the Sun — Through Feb. 9. See website for all show times and dates. Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.

Concerts and Shows — Lincoln  

FRIDAY 

Nebraska Chamber Players: Tristan Fuentes premiere concert — 7:30 p.m. (doors); 8 p.m. (show). Sunday, 3 p.m. Featuring Fuentes' composition "Rings of Saturn," also featuring Katie Wychulis, on the harp, complimentary gourmet refreshments and variety of beverages; tickets: $22 (general admission adults); Discounts for groups of 4 or more call 402-429-8227; $5 for two adults (students with the red dot card), Nebraska Education Television, 1800 N. 33rd St. Tickets: at the door or Nebraskachamberplayers.org/tickets or 402-429-8227.

SATURDAY 

Arts for the Soul: Sofia Rei — 7 p.m. Featuring Sofia performing jazz, classical, pop and electronic music, $20, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Tickets: fpclincoln.org.

 

MONDAY 

Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Director Greg Simon, Free event, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org

TUESDAY

Glenn Korff School of Music piano concert: Brenda Wristen — 7:30 p.m. Featuring Brenda performing Mozart’s passionate Sonata in C Minor K. 457, free, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu or 402-472-6865.

THURSDAY 

Live Music Series: Bassoons Across America — 7-9:30 p.m. Free event, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org  

Seeking vocalists

Lincoln Lutheran Choir spring concert season rehearsal and retreat — 2-5 p.m. Sunday.  New and returning members are invited to participate in performing with the Lincoln Lutheran Choir, Julia Marble, director, program theme is the earth and rebirth, Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin St. More information: email Jane at heinzj01@aol.com

 

 

