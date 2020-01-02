Performing arts calendar for Jan. 3-10

Theater-Lincoln
Much Ado About Nothing — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 30-Feb. 1; also 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets
Theater-Nearby
A Raisin in the Sun — Jan. 17-Feb. 9. See website for all show times and dates, winner of five Tony awards, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
First Friday Jazz Concert: Group Sax —11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featuring Ed love, Mark Benson, Paul Haar and Scott Viocroy, free event, donations accepted, First Lutheran Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Free event, food and beverages available for purchase, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org
THURSDAY
Thursday Night Live Music Series: Swing Fever — 7-9:30 p.m. Free event; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org
Concerts and Shows — Nearby
Music on the Trail: Donna Gunn concert — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Classical music performed and inspired by the folk songs, interwoven into the canvas of the covered wagon way of life, $15 (adults); $10 (students), Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com