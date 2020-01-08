Performing arts calendar for Jan. 10-17

Theater-Lincoln

Bandstand — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18.; 2 p.m. Jan. 18-19, featuring three-time Tony-award winner and choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, big band music, high-octane, show-stopping singing and dancing, $14.50-$79, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.

Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and Feb. 8; 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 9, $25 (adults); $15 (students), Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.

Much Ado About Nothing — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 30-Feb. 1; also 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets.

Shipwrecked — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25; 2 p.m. Jan. 26, Onmi Arts Nebraska, Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.

Theater-Nearby