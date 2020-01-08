Performing arts calendar for Jan. 10-17

Theater-Lincoln
Bandstand — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18.; 2 p.m. Jan. 18-19, featuring three-time Tony-award winner and choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, big band music, high-octane, show-stopping singing and dancing, $14.50-$79, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and Feb. 8; 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 9, $25 (adults); $15 (students), Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
Much Ado About Nothing — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 30-Feb. 1; also 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets.
Shipwrecked — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25; 2 p.m. Jan. 26, Onmi Arts Nebraska, Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Theater-Nearby
A Raisin in the Sun — Jan. 17-Feb. 9. See website for all show times and dates, winner of five Tony awards, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
SATURDAY
Andrea von Kampen in concert — 7:30 p.m. $16 (LAFTA member); $20 (non-member); $10 (students with ID); $1 (kids 12 and under), 7th Street Loft, 504 S. Seventh St. Tickets: Lafta.net
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show and Dinner — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Midwest Cup Show Choir Invitational — 9:25 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.. Enjoy spectacular vocals and intense choreography, approximately 800 student musicians performing and competing for the Grand Championship, $17, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
SUNDAY
Can We Sing the Darkness to Light: Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir and Southwest High School — 3 p.m. The music carries a message of universal hope, free concert, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Director Dean Haist, free event, food and beverages available for purchase, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org
THURSDAY
Thursday Night Live Music Series: The McGovern String Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Free event; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org
Friends of Chamber Music: Fry Street Quartet — 7:30 p.m. Hailed as the 'triumph of ensemble playing,' by the New York Times, the ensemble is performing Emergence for String Quartet; Quartet Op. 89; also Beethoven Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 127; $25 (adults); $5 (students), Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: lfcm.us/2019-2020-season
Concerts and Shows — Nearby
Music on the Trail: Donna Gunn concert — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Classical music performed and inspired by the folk songs, interwoven into the canvas of the covered-wagon way of life, $15 (adults); $10 (students), Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com