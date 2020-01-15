Performing arts calendar for Jan. 17-24

Concerts and Shows — Nearby

Seeking vocalists

Lincoln Lutheran Choir spring concert season rehearsal and retreat — 2-5 p.m. Jan. 26. New and returning members are invited to participate in performing with the Lincoln Lutheran Choir. Julia Marble is continuing as the artistic director and conductor and the program theme is the earth and rebirth, Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin St. More information: email Jane at heinzj01@aol.com