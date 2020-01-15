Performing arts calendar for Jan. 17-24

Theater-Lincoln
Bandstand — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $14.50-$79, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and Feb. 8; 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 9, $25 (adults); $15 (students), Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25; 2 p.m. Jan. 25, $10, Directed by Dr. Ian Borden, Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, Lab Theatre, third floor, Temple Building, 12th & R streets. Tickets: unltheatretickts.com or 402-472-2072.
Much Ado About Nothing — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 30-Feb. 1; also 2 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets.
Shipwrecked — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25; 2 p.m. Jan. 26, Onmi Arts Nebraska, Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Theater-Nearby
A Raisin in the Sun — Jan. 17-Feb. 9. See website for all show times and dates. Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Annual Battle of the Improv Stars — 7-10 p.m. Saturday. $12, Rated R, kids 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, Florence Community Theater, 2864 State St. Tickets: Info@florencetheater.org or 531-600-8634.
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
You have free articles remaining.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Series: Bill Wimmer — 7-9:30 p.m. Director Dean Haist, free event, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org
TUESDAY
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Louie Eckhart recital — 7:30 p.m. Free concert featuring Hastings College professor Dr. Louie Eckhart, trumpet; Jonathan Sokasits, piano; also Debbie Bouffard, Barb Schmit and Dean Haist, trumpet. Donations accepted. Antelope Park Church of the Brethren, 3645 Sumner St. More information: artsincorporated.org or 402-447-7899.
THURSDAY
Martha Redbone presents Bonehill: The Concert — 7:30 p.m. Blues and Soul singer, $17.50-$35, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org/1980, more information: UNL Student Affairs, 402-472-5000.
Thursday Night Live Music Series: Midnight Wanderers — 7-9:30 p.m. Free event; 5-10 p.m. Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org
Concerts and Shows — Nearby
Music on the Trail: Donna Gunn concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Classical music performed and inspired by the folk songs, $15 (adults); $10 (students), Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com
Seeking vocalists
Lincoln Lutheran Choir spring concert season rehearsal and retreat — 2-5 p.m. Jan. 26. New and returning members are invited to participate in performing with the Lincoln Lutheran Choir. Julia Marble is continuing as the artistic director and conductor and the program theme is the earth and rebirth, Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin St. More information: email Jane at heinzj01@aol.com