Performing arts calendar for Jan. 31-Feb. 7

Theater-Lincoln

Angels Theatre Salon reading: Looking for Normal — 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a reading, prize drawings and refreshments, free, Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. Angelscompany.org

An American in Paris — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; also 2 p.m Feb. 9, $14.50-$79, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.

Blue Man Group — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $23-$69, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.

Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; also 2 p.m. Feb. 9, $25 (adults); $15 (students), Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.

Much Ado About Nothing — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets.

The Music of Andrew Lloyd Weber — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8, Feb. 13-15 and Feb. 20-27; also 2 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, $20 (advance adults); $18 (OLLI members with ID), TADA Theatre, 701 P St. tadatheatre.info

Theater-Nearby

A Raisin in the Sun — Through Feb. 9. See website for all show times and dates. Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.

Omaha Symphony featuring Tony Dasare: Sinatra and Beyond — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $19-$164, Holland Performing Arts Cener, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Concerts and Shows — Lincoln

SATURDAY

Nebraska Jazz Orchestra presents Joey Gulizia in concert: Learning from the Master — 7:30 p.m. $25 (adults); $12.50 (students with ID), tickets at the door or 402-477-8446, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Artsincorporated.org

SUNDAY

MeeAe Cecilia Nam vocal concert — 3 p.m. Featuring vocal soprano performances of French Songs composed by Theodore Gouvy, free, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu or 402-472-6865. Music.unl.edu

Wild Learning film — 1-3 p.m. Documentary about how some schools are using unconventional teaching methods, designed for all ages to enjoy, free, snacks provided, Lincoln High School Media Center, 2229 J St.

MONDAY

Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Free event, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org

TUESDAY

Gustavus Choir concert — 7 p.m. Enjoy traditional and contemporary sacred vocal performances, free, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org

An Embarrassment of Riches — 7:30 p.m. Featuring John Bailey, flute and Christopher Marks, piano performing selections from composers Donizetti, Fukushima, Harty and Debussy, free, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu

THURSDAY