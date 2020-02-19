You are the owner of this article.
Performing arts calendar for Feb. 21-28
Performing arts events

ALW press 1.jpg

Roderick Cotton sings "Light at the End of the Tunnel" from "Starlight Express" in TADA's performance of "The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber."

 Courtesy photo

Theater-Lincoln

A Thousand Words — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.

American Idiot with Green Day music — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 27-29; also 2 p.m. Sunday and March 1, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets

Hand to God — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29; also 2 p.m. March 1, $7, Theatrix, Lab Theatre, 215 Temple Building, 12 and R streets. Tickets: one hour prior to show or unltheatretickets.com

The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, TADA Theatre, 701 P St. tadatheatre.info 

Theater-Nearby

Native Gardens — 7:30 Fridays-Saturdays; also 2 p.m. Sundays, show runs Friday-March 15, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., Omaha. Tickets: 402-553-0800.

Shipwrecked — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m Sunday, $18 (adults); $12 (students), Beatrice Community Theatre, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.

Concerts and Shows — Lincoln

FRIDAY 

The Highest Yellow — 7:30 p.m. Opera telling the story of the friendship between Vincent van Gogh and Dr. Felix Ray, the doctor that helped heal van Gogh, Kimball Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: Lied Center 402-472-4747.

SATURDAY 

Russian Dances  7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Lincoln Youth Symphony Clark Potter, director, joins the Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, Ed Polochick, director, in a side-by-side performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol, $15-$35 (adults); $5 (kids), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.

SUNDAY 

The Composer is Dead — 2 p.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. Join in activities prior to the show, including crafts, face painting, $10 (adults); $5 (kids), Rogers Center for Fine Arts at Wesleyan O'Donnell Auditorium, 50th Street and Huntington Avenue. Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.

MONDAY 

Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Director Dean Haist, free, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org  

THURSDAY 

Black History Month choral performance — 7:30 p.m. The All-Collegiate Choir performs selections including We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace, Take It to the Lord in Prayer, Amazing Grace and more, the University Singers, directed by Dr. Peter A. Eklund, performs selections from the 13th century through the present, free concert, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. 

Live Music Series: Jim Williamson Trio — 7-9:30 p.m. Free, Chez SoDo 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org

Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane Dance Company — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy dance performances led by Bill Jones, including African and Afro-Caribbean dance styles, modern techniques and improvisation, Jones has been honored with a National Medal of Arts and a Tony Award, $9.50-$36.00, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org 
 

 

