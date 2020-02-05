Performing arts calendar for Feb. 7-14

Theater-Lincoln
A Thousand Words — Feb. 12-23, see website for all show times, $19.50 (students with ID); $39 (adults), Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
An American in Paris — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; also 2 p.m Sunday, $14.50-$79, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Glen Garry Glen Ross — Friday-Feb. 15, see website for show times, $10 ( adults); $5 (seniors and kids), Nebraska Wesleyan, Miller Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets.
Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, $25 (adults); $15 (students), Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
Importance of Being Earnest — 7:30 p.m. Friday; also 2 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Feb. 13-15 and Feb. 20-27; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, $20 (advance adults); $18 (OLLI members with ID), TADA Theatre, 701 P St. tadatheatre.info
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
A Tribute to Barbara Streisand — 11:30-1 p.m. Featuring Coamille Metoyer Moten, Omaha jazz singer, Activity Center, free, nonperishable food items accepted for the food pantry, First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.
SATURDAY
Friends of Chamber Music: Imani Winds — 7:30 p.m. $25 (adults); $5 (students), Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
SUNDAY
Lincoln Civic Orchestra concert: "It Was a Book First" — 4-6 p.m. Free, Nebraska Wesleyan Fine Arts Building, 5000 Huntington Avenue. Lincolncivicorchestra.org
Nebraska Brass: An Invitation to the Dance — 3 p.m. Performing selections representing 500 years of dancing, $12 (adults); $10 (seniors); free (students and kids), 701 N. 6th St., John Lutheran Church, Beatrice, Artsincorporated.org
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Bob Krueger, director, free, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
TUESDAY
Flyover New Music series: "Whisper" — 7:30 p.m. Performances from selections created by new composers, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu
THURSDAY
Live Music Series: Cuban Missile Crisis Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Free event, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org