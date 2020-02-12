Performing arts calendar for Feb. 14-21

Theater-Lincoln
A Thousand Words — Friday-Feb. 23, see website for all show times, Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Aquila Theatre Group: 1984 George Orwell — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Glengarry Glen Ross — 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, all female cast. Nebraska Wesleyan, Miller Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets
The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 20-27; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 23, TADA Theatre, 701 P St. tadatheatre.info
Nearby
Shipwrecked — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 21-22; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 23, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.
Native Gardens — 7:30 Fridays-Saturdays; also 2 p.m. Sundays, show runs Friday-March 15, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., Omaha. Tickets: 402-553-0800
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
My Funny Valentine Concert — 8 p.m. Enjoy Tom Trenney and friends perform melodies from the Great American Song Book. Refreshments, beverages, desserts. First Plymouth, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org
SATURDAY
FY5 — 7:30 p.m. Bluegrass harmonies performed by Mike Finders, guitar; Aaron Youngberg, banjo and pedal steel; Erin Youngberg, vocals and bass; Rich Zimmerman, mandolin; Ryan Drickey, fiddle. 7th Street Loft, 504 S. Seventh St. Tickets: Lafta.net
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Series: Aaron Stroessner Trio — 7-9:30 p.m. Free, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
TUESDAY
Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi Piano concert: An American Mosaic — 7:30 p.m. Featuring selections from ragtime, stride piano, blues, boogie woogie, Broadway and Hollywood, free concert. Ethel S. Abbott Auditorium, Sheldon Museum of Art, 451 N. 12th St. Music.unl.edu
THURSDAY
Live Music Series: The String Demons — 7-9:30 p.m. Free event, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
NEXT FRIDAY
The Highest Yellow Opera — 7:30 p.m. The opera tells the story of the friendship between Vincent van Gogh and Dr. Felix Ray, the doctor that helped heal van Gogh, Kimball Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: Lied Center 402-472-4747.
AUDITIONS
Shadow and Light — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Arrive when you want, dress in comfortable clothing, you will be asked to share a five-minute personal story and participate in group movement activities, Region V Systems Office, 1645 N St. Angelscompany.org
Movie night and Spring Registration
Disney's The Little Mermaid — 7 p.m. $10, pizza, popcorn, included with admission, concessions available, everything is $1, bring blankets, pillows, and chairs, YAAL Theatre, 1233 Libra Drive. RSVP: info@yaal.org