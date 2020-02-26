Performing arts calendar for Feb. 28-March 6

Theater-Lincoln
American Idiot, the Musical — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theater, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets
Angel Theatre Company presents: Grounded — 2-4 p.m. A Salon reading, directed by Deanna Walz, free, donations accepted, refreshments, Turbine Flats, 2121 Y St. Angelscompany.org or 402-474-2206.
Disney's The Little Mermaid — 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, $10 (adults); $6 (kids), YAAL Theatre, 1233 Libra Drive. YAAL.org or 402-417-4137.
Hand to God — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29; 2 p.m. March 1, $7, Theatrix, Lab Theatre, 215 Temple Building, 12 and R streets. Tickets: one hour prior to show or unltheatretickets.com
The Second City: She the People — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
The Sunshine Boys — 7:30 p.m. March 6-7 and March 13-14; 2 p.m. March 8 and March 15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
Waitress — 7:30 p.m. March 6-7; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 7; 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 8, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Theater-Nearby
Native Gardens — 7:30 Fridays-Saturdays; also 2 p.m. Sundays, through March 15, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., Omaha. Tickets: 402-553-0800.
Players Variety Cabaret fundraiser — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $16 (general admission); $70 (table for two including four drink tickets and table service from bar) Beatrice Community Theatre, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
SATURDAY
Clark Potter, on viola and Christopher Marks, organist: A Leap of Faith — 7:30 p.m. Featuring Larghetto Religioso by Oskar Wermann and Sonata da Chiesa by Daniel Pinkham, free, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. events.unl.edu
SUNDAY
Barry Douglas in concert — 4 p.m. Enjoy international pianist and Gold Medal winner of the Tchaikovsky International piano competition. Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Nebraska Brass: Invitation to the Dance — 3 p.m. featuring music representing over 500 years of dancing, Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Series: First Monday Jazz Jam — 7-9:30 p.m. Free, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
THURSDAY
Live Music Series: featuring the Skylark Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Free, Chez SoDo 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
NEXT FRIDAY
American Cancer Society Fundraiser: featuring Occasionally Hilarious — 5-9 p.m. Enjoy a fish dinner and comedy, for a good cause, $10, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Occasionallyhilarious.com