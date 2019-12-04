Performing arts calendar for Dec. 6-13

Theater-Lincoln
A Christmas Carol — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec. 12-14; also 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Dec. 13-15, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theatre Center, 51st and Huntington streets. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre or call the box office at 402-465-2384.
Annie Jr. — 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14; also 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15, Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln, YAAL, 1233 Libra Drive, Suite 2. YAAL.org
Christmas Palooza — 7:30 p.m.Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TADA Theatre, Haymarket District, 701 P St. TADAtheatre.info or 402-438-8232.
Disney’s Frozen Jr. — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21; also 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 22, $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Theater-Nearby
A Christmas Carol — Friday-Dec. 23, see website for complete list of show times, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglass St.,Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Bright Star — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec. 12-14; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15. The Stage Theater, 225 Locust St., Hickman. Thestagetheater.com or 402-512-1808.
Greetings — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec 13-14; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15. Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.comliday
It’s a Wonderful Life: Frank Capra — 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Olde Glory Theatre, 348 Jackson Avenue, Seward. Oldeglorysewardnebraska.com or 402-304-5392
The Holiday Cabaret — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 19-21; 2 p,m. Dec. 15-21, $39 (adults); $19.50 (students and Olli), Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Nebraskarep.org
Yesterday and Today — Friday-Dec. 31, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
First Friday Jazz: Ed Love Combo — 11:30 a.m. Ed Love, flute and saxophone; Tom Larson, piano; Hans Sturm, bass; Justin Jones, drums, showcasing jazzy Christmas songs, free concert. First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.
Student Dance project: night 1 — 7:30 p.m. 12 student choreographers presenting their work. Temple Building, Lab Theatre, third floor, 12th and R street. Tickets: unltheatretickets.com
Wynston Marsalis — 7:30 p.m. Featuring soulful, big band versions of holiday classics like Jingle Bells and Joy to the World, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
SATURDAY
You have free articles remaining.
Student Dance project: night 2 — 7:30 p.m. 12 student choreographers presenting their work. Temple Building, Lab Theatre, third floor, 12th and R street. Tickets: unltheatretickets.com
SUNDAY
Lincoln Symphony’s Orchestra: Deck the Halls — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Guest conductor Lucas Waldin. Dancers from Chase Dance and Dancing Beyond Limits, Stephanie Chase, director, Lincoln’s handbell choir Bellissimo, Lincoln Suzuki Studios, and LSO’s annual Young Artist Competition winner, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Recital of Walt Witman's new art songs — 3 p.m. Andrew White, baritone; Nathan Buckner, pianist, free, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Welcome All Wonders: 2 shows — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Five choirs from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music merge for a holiday concert, free, Newman Center Church, 320 N. 16th St. Music.unl.edu.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo Capital Jazz Series: Group Sax — 7-9:30 p.m., free, 440 S. 11th St.
Campus Orchestra: To Sing and Dance — 7:30 p.m. Works including Peter Warlock’s "Capriol Suite", Edward Elgar’s "Sospiri", and Leonard Bernstein’s "Mambo" from West Side Story. Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
TUESDAY
Symphonic Band Performance: Founders Day — 7:30 p.m. Listen to the Band program’s top symphonic ensemble, with an emphasis on the large wind and percussion ensemble. Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Chez SoDo Live in Lincoln series: The McGovern String Band — 7-9:30 p.m., free, 440 S. 11th St.
Wind Ensemble: Conversations — 7:30 p.m. The university’s premier concert band will be performing Grainger, Gustav Holst, J.S. Bach and Paul Hindemith. Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Wynonna & The Big Noise at the Rococo Theatre — 6:30 p.m. (doors); 7:30 p.m., 140 N. 14th St. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com
NEXT FRIDAY
Hannah Huston / Omaha Salem Baptist Choir at the Rococo Theatre — 6 p.m. (doors);7 p.m. (show), $27.50 (balcony); $32.50 (loge); $42.50 (orchestra); $47.50 (dance floor). Tickets: Rococo theatre.com.
NEARBY
Christmas Gala —7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring Tammy McCann, Chicago’s top female Jazz vocalist, 160 Atlantic St, Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Handel's Messiah sing-along / Hastings Symphony Orchestra — 2 p.m. Sunday. Bring a vocal score if you have one, donations accepted, Hastings masonic Center, auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Avenue, Hastings. More information: 402-469-9396.