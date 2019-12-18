You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Performing arts calendar for Dec. 20-27
View Comments
Performing arts events

Performing arts calendar for Dec. 20-27

{{featured_button_text}}
Jackie Allen

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre will present its Holiday Cabaret with vocalist Jackie Allen, Friday and Saturday at the Temple Building.

 Elwood Photography

Theater-Lincoln

Frozen Jr. — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Holiday Cabaret with vocalist Jackie Allen — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $39 (adults); $19.50 (students and OLLI), Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Nebraskarep.org 

Theater-Nearby

A Christmas Carol — Friday-Dec. 23, see website for complete list of show times, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglass St.,Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.

Yesterday and Today — Friday-Dec. 31, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.

Concerts and Shows — Lincoln

FRIDAY 

Abendmusik: “Guide Us to That Perfect Light” concert — 7 p.m. Free concert, donations accepted, Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org

SATURDAY

Nebraska Brass concert — 7:30 p.m. Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, $15 (adults); $12 (seniors); free (students and kids), 1822 Twin Ridge Road. 

Concerts and Shows — Nearby

A Very Merry Christmas concert: Mariachi Herencia de Mexico — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy a holiday show, with Latin Grammy nominees performing songs including "Feliz Navidad," "Los Peces en el Rio," "Ave Maria" and "Jingle Bells, " $10-$25, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Physician Mutual's  Omaha Symphony Christmas celebration — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday. Conductor Ernest Richardson, the Omaha Symphony, and a cast of Broadway singers and dancers will be performing Christmas classics, Holland Performing Arts Center, $32-$75. 1200 Douglas St. Ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

 

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News