Performing arts calendar for Dec. 20-27

Theater-Lincoln
Frozen Jr. — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Holiday Cabaret with vocalist Jackie Allen — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $39 (adults); $19.50 (students and OLLI), Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Nebraskarep.org
Theater-Nearby
A Christmas Carol — Friday-Dec. 23, see website for complete list of show times, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglass St.,Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Yesterday and Today — Friday-Dec. 31, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Abendmusik: “Guide Us to That Perfect Light” concert — 7 p.m. Free concert, donations accepted, Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org
SATURDAY
Nebraska Brass concert — 7:30 p.m. Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, $15 (adults); $12 (seniors); free (students and kids), 1822 Twin Ridge Road.
Concerts and Shows — Nearby
A Very Merry Christmas concert: Mariachi Herencia de Mexico — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy a holiday show, with Latin Grammy nominees performing songs including "Feliz Navidad," "Los Peces en el Rio," "Ave Maria" and "Jingle Bells, " $10-$25, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
Physician Mutual's Omaha Symphony Christmas celebration — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday. Conductor Ernest Richardson, the Omaha Symphony, and a cast of Broadway singers and dancers will be performing Christmas classics, Holland Performing Arts Center, $32-$75. 1200 Douglas St. Ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.