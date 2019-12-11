Performing arts calendar for Dec. 13-20

Theater-Lincoln
A Christmas Carol — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nebraska Wesleyan, Elder Theatre Center, 51st and Huntington streets. Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre or call the box office at 402-465-2384.
Annie Jr. — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Dec. Saturday-Sunday, Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln, YAAL, 1233 Libra Drive, Suite 2. YAAL.org
Frozen Jr. — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec. 20-21; also 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Dec. 22, $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
The Holiday Cabaret — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $39 (adults); $19.50 (students and Olli), Temple Building, 12th and R streets. Nebraskarep.org
The Nutcracker Ballet — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday. Featuring approximately 200 student dancers, Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra and professional guest artists, $21-$51, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Theater-Nearby
A Christmas Carol — Friday-Dec. 23, see website for complete list of show times, Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, 1200 Douglass St.,Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Bright Star — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday. The Stage Theater, 225 Locust St., Hickman. Thestagetheater.com or 402-512-1808.
Greetings — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday. Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.comliday
Yesterday and Today — Friday-Dec. 31, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Johnny Carson Center for the Emerging Arts: Open House Studios event — 5-8 p.m. Community visitors can get a first look at the work being created at the Center and meet the students from the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, 1300 Q St. Registration is requested at: go.unl.edu/xyjs
Hannah Huston at the Rococo Theatre — 6 p.m. (doors); 7 p.m. (show), $27.50 (balcony); $32.50 (loge); $42.50 (orchestra); $47.50 (dance floor), 140 N. 13th St., tickets: Rococotheatre.com.
Musical Theatre Showcase — 7:30 p.m. Scenes from both classic and contemporary musicals will be performed by Nebraska’s award-winning musical theatre students, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu
Symphony Orchestra: "Tragic Visions" — 7:30 p.m. Members of the Symphony Orchestra including students from throughout UNL, performing Beethoven: Coriolan Overture; Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony in B minor; Schubert’s Scherzo in B minor; Rosamunde Entr’acte No. 1; also Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2; $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu
SATURDAY
Amahl and the Night Visitors — 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. shows. Theatrical performance of three mysterious men arriving at the house of a poor mother and her son, including singing and orchestra, free event, must register to see the show, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Room 130. Register: events.unl.edu/music/2019/12/14/
SUNDAY
Big Red Singers — 7:30 p.m. Listen to a variety of popular music and Broadway selections, $5, (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall 1113 R St.
Lincoln Boys Choir: "Winter Reflections" — 5 p.m. $15, (adults); free (18 and under), tickets: Lincoln boyschoir.org or available at the door, 30 minutes prior to concert, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
MONDAY
Chez SoDo Capital Jazz Series: Monday Night Big Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Director Dean Haist, food and beverages available for purchase, free event, 440 S. 11th St.
TUESDAY
Scott Bradlee’s Jukebox: A Very Post Modern Christmas — 7:30 p.m. Vocalists, dancers, and instrumentalists performing modern Christmas hits, combined with a vintage style, hot jazz and Motown, $16.50-$63, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
WEDNESDAY
Lori Line at the Rococo Theatre: Celebrating Christmas — 7 p.m. $60 (all seats); $55 (group of 10), 140 N. 13th St., tickets: Roccocotheatre.org.
THURSDAY
Chez SoDo Live in Lincoln series: The Schucks Brothers — 7-9:30 p.m., free event, food and beverages available for purchase, 440 S. 11th St.
Dare to Believe show: Jay Owenhouse Illusionist — 7:30 p.m. $44-$79, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
NEXT FRIDAY
Abendmusik: “Guide Us to That Perfect Light” concert — 7 p.m. Free concert, donations accepted, Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org