Performing arts calendar for Dec. 13-20

Yesterday and Today — Friday-Dec. 31, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.

Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln

Johnny Carson Center for the Emerging Arts: Open House Studios event — 5-8 p.m. Community visitors can get a first look at the work being created at the Center and meet the students from the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, 1300 Q St. Registration is requested at: go.unl.edu/xyjs