Performing arts calendar for Dec. 27-Jan. 3
Performing arts events

Performing arts calendar for Dec. 27-Jan. 3

Abendmusik

Last year, the theme for the Abendmusik Christmas concert was "The Weary World Rejoices." This year, the First-Plymouth Church concert will be held Tuesday and will have a New Year's theme.

 Mark Schwaninger

Theater-Lincoln

A Christmas Carol — 3 p.m. Jan. 3. YAAL Theatre, 1233 Libra Drive. YAAL.org or 402-417-4137.

Theater-Nearby

Yesterday and Today — Friday-Dec. 31, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.

Concerts and Shows — Lincoln

Abendmusik: New Year’s Eve Last Blast concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Featuring the Nebraska Brass and Nathan Laube, organist, $20 (adults); $15 (seniors); $10 (students), doors will open at 6:15 p.m. to purchase tickets at the West entrance, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: Abendmusik.org or at the door, day of show.

Rock and Soul New Year’s Eve: The Wheezetones and Soul Dawg — 8 p.m. Dec. 31. $25 (general admission, standing on dance floor); $45 (reserved seats), Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Rococotheatre.com or 402- 476-6540.

 

 

