Performing arts calendar for Dec. 27-Jan. 3

Theater-Lincoln
A Christmas Carol — 3 p.m. Jan. 3. YAAL Theatre, 1233 Libra Drive. YAAL.org or 402-417-4137.
Theater-Nearby
Yesterday and Today — Friday-Dec. 31, see website for complete list of show times, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
Abendmusik: New Year’s Eve Last Blast concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Featuring the Nebraska Brass and Nathan Laube, organist, $20 (adults); $15 (seniors); $10 (students), doors will open at 6:15 p.m. to purchase tickets at the West entrance, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: Abendmusik.org or at the door, day of show.
Rock and Soul New Year’s Eve: The Wheezetones and Soul Dawg — 8 p.m. Dec. 31. $25 (general admission, standing on dance floor); $45 (reserved seats), Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Rococotheatre.com or 402- 476-6540.