Theater-Lincoln
Footloose — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Nebraska Wesleyan, McDonald Theatre, $17.50 (adults); $12 (seniors); $12 (students), tickets: call the box office 402-465-2384, Monday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. or nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets.
Pump Boys and Dinettes — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $20 (adult); $18 (OLLI member); $15 (student), TADA Theatre, 701 P St. Tadatheatre.info or 402-438-8232.
Ring of Fire: Music of Johnny Cash — Sept. 6-22, see website for all times, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets on sale Aug. 26: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Theater-Nearby
Sweat — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 29-31, and Sept. 5-7; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, and Sept. 8, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition — 7 p.m. Watch and listen to a preview of the first halftime show of the 2019 football season, free, Memorial Stadium, enter through gates 3 and 6, One Stadium Drive.
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 9:30 p.m. (doors), 10 p.m. (movie); $7 admission, $3, survival kits optional, 6102 Havelock Ave.
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night concerts: Noteful Times — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hector Anchondo Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
SATURDAY
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show and Dinner — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
The Paper Ballet — 7 p.m. Paper fashion show, dance performance, photo gallery and dessert buffet, the project brings to life paper fashion and dance all set in the beautiful Nebraska landscape, captured through photographic journalism by S+J Photography, $45, Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: Tutu Tix at 435-222-2849.
SUNDAY
No More — 4-10 p.m. Live music and community leaders will speak on domestic violence, trafficking, abuse, bullying and more, free food, hands-on activities, live hip-hop performances by 4ONE, Rich Tycoon, STRwaa, Queen Ekco, Mr. Buck. Peter Pan Park, 33rd and W.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. Chesanek Quintet, free, 11th and K streets.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — Noon. The Shucks Brothers, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. AM FM Band, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
Hub Soul & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. Jarana Band; food and beverages available for purchase from White Elm Brewing Co., Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Other Events and Festivals — Lincoln
My Big Fat Greek Festival — 4-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Greek music and authentic Greek pastries, jewelry, gifts, kids activities, dancing by the Dynamis Dancers of Lincoln, $2 adults or bring a non-perishable food item; free, kids 12 and under; free, military, firefighters, first-responders and police officers, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd St. More information 402-560-5150.
Lux Summerfest — 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Art activities including balloon sculptures, paper marbling, spin art, wire jewelry and air dry clay; food includes grilled burgers, hot dogs and shaved ice; The Wildwoods Duo 1-2:15 p.m.; The Midnight Wanderers 2:30-4 p.m.; Also face painting, henna tattoos and pottery wheel demonstrations, free, LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.